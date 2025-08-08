Image Credit : Getty

QBs: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, Brady Cook

The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers but didn’t find a sure upgrade. Fields, with a 61.1 percent career completion rate and 45 touchdowns against 31 interceptions, has yet to prove himself as a reliable starter. He went 4-2 with Pittsburgh last season but is already struggling in camp.

Coach Aaron Glenn isn’t worried yet, but expect New York to rely heavily on the run game. They open against Rodgers’ Steelers on September 7, with Fields needing to silence doubts quickly.