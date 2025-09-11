Image Credit : Getty

Jack Grealish (Everton)

Jack Grealish has found a new lease on life since arriving at Everton on loan this season. After a challenging period at Manchester City where he struggled for game time, Grealish has started to recapture his creative spark. The 30-year-old has already registered four assists in under 200 minutes of Premier League action, leading the assist charts and surpassing the total he managed over the last two seasons at City. Everton fans are certainly enjoying seeing the old Grealish back in action.