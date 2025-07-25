5 NFL Teams That Make Sense for Christian Wilkins Right Now
Christian Wilkins' injury issues haven’t scared teams away just yet. These five NFL franchises could still roll the dice.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
New England Could Easily Afford Wilkins – If They Want Him
The Patriots still have cap space to make moves. With their defensive line thin and Wilkins available, New England could offer him a short-term deal. Pairing him with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore could elevate their front, if Wilkins gets cleared.
The Eagles Don’t Need Him, But They Might Still Add Him
Philly’s defensive line is already loaded, but Wilkins played under Vic Fangio in Miami. That familiarity could make this a low-pressure landing spot. The Eagles can wait for Wilkins to get healthy, then unleash him when it counts.
The Dolphins Could Reunite with Their Former Star
Wilkins was a big part of the Dolphins' defense until his departure. They haven’t fully replaced him, and with no immediate starter stepping up, Miami might be open to a reunion. He wouldn’t need to rush back, just be ready by the final stretch.
Bengals Could Use Insurance Behind Hendrickson and Stewart
Cincinnati’s dealing with headaches on their defensive front, and Wilkins could give them cover. If Trey Hendrickson or Shemar Stewart miss time, Wilkins becomes a solid plug-in, provided he recovers quickly enough.
Falcons Might Still Have Eyes on Him If Cousins Plan Falls Apart
Atlanta reportedly had Wilkins on their radar earlier this year. That interest could still be there. If they feel Kirk Cousins’ plan isn’t panning out, and they want to reinforce their defense, Wilkins is worth watching.