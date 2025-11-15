Image Credit : Getty

Before the 2025 season, Ohtani was already among the select group of players with three MVP trophies. He had won with the Angels in 2021 and 2023, then claimed his first National League MVP in 2024 with the Dodgers. That placed him alongside legends such as Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, and Alex Rodriguez. With his fourth win, Ohtani became only the second player in history to reach at least four MVPs, trailing only Barry Bonds, who holds seven.