5 Cricketers Shockingly Left Out Of BCCI’s 2025‑26 Central Contracts List
The BCCI’s 2025‑26 central contracts list saw some surprising omissions. From Ishan Kishan’s explosive T20I return to Mohammed Shami’s fall from Grade A, here are five notable names missing.
Ishan Kishan
The wicketkeeper‑batter has made a sensational return to India’s T20I setup after two years away. Kishan’s domestic form earned him a recall, and he has since averaged 47 at a strike rate above 215 in five outings this year. Despite his resurgence, he did not play during the evaluation period, leaving him outside the contracts list.
Mohammed Shami
Once a Grade A player, Shami’s absence is one of the biggest shocks. The veteran pacer missed over a year following his stellar 2023 ODI World Cup. Though he featured briefly in early 2025, including India’s Champions Trophy run, he has not played for India since. Domestic appearances for Bengal have shown flashes, but his exclusion underlines his fall from the national setup.
Pooja Vastrakar
On the women’s side, bowling all‑rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been left out. Injuries kept her from representing India in 2025, despite her previous role as a key all‑format player. She was part of the victorious RCB squad in WPL 2026 but managed only two matches, leading to her omission from the contracts list.
Shreyanka Patil
Another notable exclusion is off‑spinner Shreyanka Patil. Injuries prevented her from playing for India last year, but she bounced back with 11 wickets in nine games for RCB during their WPL 2026 triumph. Her return to form has earned her a place in India’s upcoming T20I series against Australia, though she remains outside the central contracts.
Sarfaraz Khan
The batter’s promise in Tests during 2024 faded after inconsistent performances. Having been in Grade C previously, his lack of appearances for India in the evaluation period cost him a contract. Sarfaraz continues to shine in domestic cricket and has secured a deal with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026, but his international future remains uncertain.
