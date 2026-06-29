3 8 Image Credit : Getty

Only 3 Teams

Only three teams in history have won all three of their group games and then gone on to win the World Cup: Brazil in 1970, France in 1998, and Brazil again in 2002. This just proves that a clean sweep in the group stage is no guarantee for the title. Argentina in 2022 and Spain in 2010 are the latest examples of teams that lost their first game but still won the cup.