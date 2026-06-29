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FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Winning the Group a Jinx? Argentina, France Look to Break the Curse
History shows that winning all your group stage games in the FIFA World Cup doesn't mean you'll lift the trophy. In fact, very few group champions have actually won the cup. More often, it's the runners-up.
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What Awaits the Group Champions
The FIFA World Cup has reached its exciting knockout phase. Big guns like Argentina and France showed their power by winning all their group matches. But will this perfect start actually help them in the knockouts and the final? World Cup history and stats tell a very interesting story.
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The Title Connection for Toppers
There's a strong link between topping the group and winning the World Cup, but not in the way you think. History shows that out of 22 World Cups, a team that won all its group matches has lifted the trophy only 5 times. (And remember, the 1934 and 1938 World Cups didn't even have a group stage).
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Only 3 Teams
Only three teams in history have won all three of their group games and then gone on to win the World Cup: Brazil in 1970, France in 1998, and Brazil again in 2002. This just proves that a clean sweep in the group stage is no guarantee for the title. Argentina in 2022 and Spain in 2010 are the latest examples of teams that lost their first game but still won the cup.
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Argentina and France to Rewrite History
For the last 24 years, no team that won all its group stage matches has lifted the World Cup. Uruguay did achieve this feat in 1930 and 1950. However, in their first World Cup win, they played only two group matches, and in their second, just a single group game.
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Finals Entry for Runners-Up
Teams that finish second in their group rarely win the cup, but they have a history of reaching the final. In fact, 7 teams that fell behind in the group stage have ended up as World Cup runners-up. Argentina in 1990 and Italy in 1994 are great examples—they squeezed through as one of the best third-placed teams and went all the way to the final.
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Win in the Last Match and the 1970 Brazil Magic
Winning the last group stage match also seems to influence a team's chances of winning the cup. For teams like Portugal that often stumble in their final group games, history has a clear message. So far, 13 teams that won their last group match have gone on to lift the trophy.
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The Last 7 FIFA World Cups
In 6 of the last 7 FIFA World Cups, the team that eventually won the trophy had also won their final group stage match. The only exception to this trend was France in 2018.
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That Unrepeated Miracle
In the entire history of the World Cup, only one team has fielded the exact same starting eleven from the first group match right up to the final: the legendary Brazil squad of 1970. But while stats and history are interesting, the football pitch is where the real story is written. Let's wait and see if history repeats itself or if a new chapter is written this time.
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