Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA bans AIFF: Indian football team likely to miss these competitions

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    FIFA has now banned AIFF for being governed by a third party. As it loses out on the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup due to the ban, it comes as a severe setback for Indian football and could also have a ripple effect.

    Image credit: PTI

    There was tangible tension among top players and prominent Indian Super League (ISL), and I-League clubs after the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) banned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to "third party interference". As per Article 13 of FIFA Statutes, a letter was sent by FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura, stating that "AIFF representatives and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to participate in the international competition until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither the AIFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC."

    While India's participation in the AFC Asian Cup in 2023 or 2024 for the senior men's team is not an imminent threat, some of the matches slated for clubs and age-group national sides in the upcoming few months could well be a tricky landscape. Below are some of the upcoming assignments that could be under threat:

    Image credit: AIFF

    Men's national team
    The two international friendlies against Vietnam (September 24) and Singapore (September 27) could be cancelled if the ban does not get revoked at the earliest. A few years back, the Indian men's team struggled to get quality games during FIFA international friendly dates. A lot of the blame for this goes to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) administration.

    Things did change negligibly after Croatian head coach Igor Stimac called for more friendlies, something his predecessors Stephen Constantine and Wim Koevermans lacked. The ban happens to have brought the senior team back to square one.

    ALSO READ: FIFA BANS AIFF: 'IT IS A BLACK DAY FOR FOOTBALL IN INDIA' - IFA SECRETARY ANIRBAN DUTTA

    Image credit: Gokulam

    Gokulam women wait in Uzbekistan
    Indian Women's League champion Gokulam Kerala was set to open its AFC Women's Club Championship 2022 campaign against home team Sogdiana-W in Qarshi, Uzbekistan, on August 23. While the Supreme Court has listed the matter for urgent hearing on Wednesday, it will be a nervous wait for the Indian side that landed in Tashkent on Tuesday. Gokulam Kerala participated in the previous edition of the continental pilot tournament last year, finishing third in the four-team competition.

    Image credit: ISL

    ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semis uncertain
    One of India's most loved football clubs, ATK Mohun Bagan, was scheduled to play its 2022 AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semis on September 7. However, the AFC website displays that ATKMB's name presently doesn't feature among the eight clubs in the playoffs.

    The teams listed on the website are PSM Makassar, Kedah Darul Aman, Viettel FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, Arabi SC, Al Seeb, East Riffa, and Al Riffa. ATKMB played excellent football in the group league stage, and its fans eagerly awaited the upcoming games at the continental level.

    ALSO READ: FIFA BANS AIFF: 'CLAIMS OF FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES ARE INCORRECT' - FORMER GENERAL SECRETARY KUSHAL DAS

    Image credit: Getty

    India's AFC U-20 Qualifiers from September 14
    India recently won the U-20 SAFF Cup under the tutelage of S Venkatesh and is due to participate in the 2022 AFC U-20 Qualifiers in Iraq. India is pitted in an adamant group with hosts Iraq, Australia and Kuwait. The matches have been scheduled for September 14 (Iraq), 16 (Australia) and 18 (Kuwait), respectively, in Basra.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Losing out on massive FIFA grants
    It is being learnt that FIFA has reportedly sanctioned grants of $3 million in the last three years. AIFF uses this money for the development of grassroots football in the nation. The AIFF will lose $500,000 in grants annually if the ban persists. However, an AIFF insider stated that FIFA currently pays its member nations in kind -- such as the construction of astroturf, providing footballs, jerseys and other gear -- and not in cash -- which could all come to a halt.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker snt

    Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker

    FIFA bans AIFF: Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect - Former General Secretary Kushal Das-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: 'Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect' - Former General Secretary Kushal Das

    The Hundred 2022: Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain bowling action-ayh

    Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next? snt

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next?

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without eminent players - Sources-ayh

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' - Sources

    Recent Stories

    DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 out; know exam dates, how to download - adt

    DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 released; know exam dates, how to download

    Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks - adt

    Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks

    At what age should breastfeeding be done? How does it help in the baby's growth? Here are some answers RBA

    At what age should breastfeeding be done? How does it help in the baby's growth? Here are some answers

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy-snt

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy

    Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution-snt

    Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon