FIFA bans AIFF: Indian football team likely to miss these competitions

FIFA has now banned AIFF for being governed by a third party. As it loses out on the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup due to the ban, it comes as a severe setback for Indian football and could also have a ripple effect.

Image credit: PTI

There was tangible tension among top players and prominent Indian Super League (ISL), and I-League clubs after the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) banned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to "third party interference". As per Article 13 of FIFA Statutes, a letter was sent by FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura, stating that "AIFF representatives and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to participate in the international competition until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither the AIFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC." While India's participation in the AFC Asian Cup in 2023 or 2024 for the senior men's team is not an imminent threat, some of the matches slated for clubs and age-group national sides in the upcoming few months could well be a tricky landscape. Below are some of the upcoming assignments that could be under threat:

Image credit: AIFF

Men's national team

The two international friendlies against Vietnam (September 24) and Singapore (September 27) could be cancelled if the ban does not get revoked at the earliest. A few years back, the Indian men's team struggled to get quality games during FIFA international friendly dates. A lot of the blame for this goes to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) administration. Things did change negligibly after Croatian head coach Igor Stimac called for more friendlies, something his predecessors Stephen Constantine and Wim Koevermans lacked. The ban happens to have brought the senior team back to square one. ALSO READ: FIFA BANS AIFF: 'IT IS A BLACK DAY FOR FOOTBALL IN INDIA' - IFA SECRETARY ANIRBAN DUTTA

Image credit: Gokulam

Gokulam women wait in Uzbekistan

Indian Women's League champion Gokulam Kerala was set to open its AFC Women's Club Championship 2022 campaign against home team Sogdiana-W in Qarshi, Uzbekistan, on August 23. While the Supreme Court has listed the matter for urgent hearing on Wednesday, it will be a nervous wait for the Indian side that landed in Tashkent on Tuesday. Gokulam Kerala participated in the previous edition of the continental pilot tournament last year, finishing third in the four-team competition.

Image credit: ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semis uncertain

One of India's most loved football clubs, ATK Mohun Bagan, was scheduled to play its 2022 AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semis on September 7. However, the AFC website displays that ATKMB's name presently doesn't feature among the eight clubs in the playoffs. The teams listed on the website are PSM Makassar, Kedah Darul Aman, Viettel FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, Arabi SC, Al Seeb, East Riffa, and Al Riffa. ATKMB played excellent football in the group league stage, and its fans eagerly awaited the upcoming games at the continental level. ALSO READ: FIFA BANS AIFF: 'CLAIMS OF FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES ARE INCORRECT' - FORMER GENERAL SECRETARY KUSHAL DAS

Image credit: Getty

India's AFC U-20 Qualifiers from September 14

India recently won the U-20 SAFF Cup under the tutelage of S Venkatesh and is due to participate in the 2022 AFC U-20 Qualifiers in Iraq. India is pitted in an adamant group with hosts Iraq, Australia and Kuwait. The matches have been scheduled for September 14 (Iraq), 16 (Australia) and 18 (Kuwait), respectively, in Basra.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons