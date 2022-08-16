FIFA bans AIFF: 'Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect' - Former General Secretary Kushal Das

FIFA has banned AIFF for third-party influence. Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that there have been financial irregularities in the national body. However, former General Secretary Kushal Das has rubbished such claims.

Indian football is in jeopardy as its national body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has been handed a ban by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). On Tuesday, the global body came up with the decision due to AIFF's ruling by third-party, a move FIFA strictly does not support. Despite being warned by FIFA, AIFF failed to hold its general elections, leading to the ban, while India also lost its hosting right for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. At the same time, there have been claims of financial irregularities in the national body. However, former General Secretary Kushal Das feels such assertions are false.

Talking to ANI, Kushal said, "It is unfortunate news. I felt sad when I heard about it. I worked for 12 years for AIFF. There are mistakes, to be honest, in an organization and even we might have done, but the intention was to do the best for Indian football."

"I maintained the financial position of FIFA to the best of my ability because when I left the AIFF, they had reserves of over ₹20 crore. So, I don't think any other organization except BCCI has. So, their claims of financial irregularities in AIFF are unfortunately not right, but again, that is a separate issue," added Kushal.

"I was trying to say that I am optimistic that this would be sorted out. We have experienced and wise people in MYAS, FIFA even the highest body Supreme Court. There are two clauses I have read so far in which players should not have voting rights, which is not in FIFA Constitution. The second is to ask the CoA [Committee of Administators] to hand over the responsibility to AIFF. So, this is possible," Kushal concluded.