Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA bans AIFF: 'Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect' - Former General Secretary Kushal Das

    FIFA has banned AIFF for third-party influence. Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that there have been financial irregularities in the national body. However, former General Secretary Kushal Das has rubbished such claims.

    FIFA bans AIFF: Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect - Former General Secretary Kushal Das-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Indian football is in jeopardy as its national body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has been handed a ban by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). On Tuesday, the global body came up with the decision due to AIFF's ruling by third-party, a move FIFA strictly does not support. Despite being warned by FIFA, AIFF failed to hold its general elections, leading to the ban, while India also lost its hosting right for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. At the same time, there have been claims of financial irregularities in the national body. However, former General Secretary Kushal Das feels such assertions are false.

    Talking to ANI, Kushal said, "It is unfortunate news. I felt sad when I heard about it. I worked for 12 years for AIFF. There are mistakes, to be honest, in an organization and even we might have done, but the intention was to do the best for Indian football."

    ALSO READ: FIFA bans AIFF - Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next?

    "I maintained the financial position of FIFA to the best of my ability because when I left the AIFF, they had reserves of over ₹20 crore. So, I don't think any other organization except BCCI has. So, their claims of financial irregularities in AIFF are unfortunately not right, but again, that is a separate issue," added Kushal.

    "I was trying to say that I am optimistic that this would be sorted out. We have experienced and wise people in MYAS, FIFA even the highest body Supreme Court. There are two clauses I have read so far in which players should not have voting rights, which is not in FIFA Constitution. The second is to ask the CoA [Committee of Administators] to hand over the responsibility to AIFF. So, this is possible," Kushal concluded.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Hundred 2022: Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain bowling action-ayh

    Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next? snt

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next?

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without eminent players - Sources-ayh

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' - Sources

    football epl Darwin Nunez thinks he is Zinedine Zidane Liverpool striker trolled for headbutt in home debut snt

    'Darwin Nunez thinks he is Zidane': Liverpool striker trolled for headbutt in home debut

    Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away after suffering heart attack, social media grieves-ayh

    Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away after suffering heart attack

    Recent Stories

    Here s how you should take down fold and store the National Flag gcw

    Here's how you should take down, fold and store the National Flag

    In PHOTOS: Meet India's Future Infantry Soldier

    In PHOTOS: Meet F-INSAS, India's Future Infantry Soldier

    REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon - adt

    REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

    The Hundred 2022: Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain bowling action-ayh

    Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

    Amul Mother Dairy milk prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 17 details here gcw

    Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 17

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon