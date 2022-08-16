FIFA bans AIFF: 'It is a black day for football in India' - IFA secretary Anirban Dutta

AIFF has been handed a ban by FIFA due to third-party influences in the body's governance, while it has also lost the U-17 Women's World Cup hosting rights. Meanwhile, IFA secretary Anirban Dutta has termed it a dark day for Indian football.

It has been a shocking development for Indian football, as its national governing body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was handed a ban by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Tuesday. As a result, India has also lost the hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. FIFA objected to the third-party governance of AIFF, while the latter failed to hold its general elections, despite being warned by FIFA. In the meantime, it is being considered a dark day for Indian football, with Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Anirban Dutta feeling the same.

Speaking to ANI, Anirban said, "FIFA's suspension on AIFF is a black day for football in India. It isn't very respectful to the entire football fraternity of India. It is not the way we should go ahead. We should understand that FIFA worldwide does not need third-party interference in the administration of football."

"The court has to take necessary actions and immediately remove any interference. It will be a big loss for Indian Football if we get banned by FIFA. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is participating in AFC Cup, which can be stopped, and they won't be allowed to participate," added Anirban.

