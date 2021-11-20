  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea to create high intensity

    First Published Nov 20, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The English Premier League 2021-22 enters Gameweek 12 from Saturday. A couple of top-draw matches are all set to engage the fans throughout the gameweek as we present the preview.

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    After a two-week intense international break, the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) returns from Saturday, with Gameweek 12 all set to keep the fans engaged. A couple of high-scale matches are on the cards that would play an essential role in shaping the race for the title. In the same light, we present the gameweek preview.

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Can Leicester halt Chelsea's formidable run?
    Leicester has not been in the best of forms this season, placed 12th. As it takes on table-topper Chelsea at home on Saturday, it would be looking to end the formidable run of the latter. However, given its form, it won't be easy. Win or lose, The Blues would remain at the top, while for the Foxes, a win could take it straight up to sixth, whereas a defeat could push it further down to 14th.

     

    ALSO READ: Usain Bolt talks about his favourite cricket team, Manchester United missing out on Antonio Conte, and more

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Manchester United aims to rout Watford
    Sixth-placed United's horrific form continues, with pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjær. In a bid to mend things, the Red Devils would be aiming to rout a 17th-placed Watford on Saturday. A win could allow United to rise to the fifth, while a loss could make it slump to the 13th spot.

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Liverpool and Arsenal to bring English football to a halt
    Speaking of Super Saturday, fourth-placed Liverpool is hosting fifth-placed Arsenal. With both sides eyeing a top-four finish, it is sure to be the most intense clash of the gameweek. Also, given the current form, The Reds might have the edge. A win for Liverpool could take it to the second, while a loss could push it down to the fifth. As for the Gunners, a win could see them rising to fourth, while a loss could mean climbing down to seventh.

     

    ALSO READ: Steven Gerrard roped in as new Aston Villa head coach, here's what the Liverpool legend brings with him

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Manchester City looks to annihilate Everton
    Defending champion City is placed second and would be hosting 11th-placed Everton on Sunday. Known for its aggressive scoring nature, another rout could be on the cards from the champion. While a win could take City to the top, a loss might drop it to fourth.

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Tottenham Hotspur adamant at making a statement against Leeds United
    Ninth-placed Tottenham Hotspur would also look to get back to winning ways under new manager Antonio Conte. It takes on 15th-placed Leeds on Sunday, while it should be an easy task for Spurs at home. A win could help Tottenham rise to sixth, whereas a loss could see it dropping to 13th.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, match report, result, winner-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Half-centuries from Rohit, Rahul hand India series win against Kiwis

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: Here's how the cricketers reacted-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: Here's how the cricketers reacted

    Indonesia Masters 2021: PV Sindhu sails into semis-ayh

    Indonesia Masters 2021: PV Sindhu sails into semis

    Named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, meet Indian-origin New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra-ayh

    Named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, meet Indian-origin New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin thinks it's too early to comment on Rahul Dravid's coaching skills-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Ashwin thinks it's too early to comment on Rahul Dravid's coaching skills

    Recent Stories

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics drb

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally ANNOUNCING their wedding? Read details to know more drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally ANNOUNCING their wedding? Read details to know more

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, match report, result, winner-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Half-centuries from Rohit, Rahul hand India series win against Kiwis

    Recent Videos

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon