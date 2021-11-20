EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea to create high intensity

The English Premier League 2021-22 enters Gameweek 12 from Saturday. A couple of top-draw matches are all set to engage the fans throughout the gameweek as we present the preview.

After a two-week intense international break, the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) returns from Saturday, with Gameweek 12 all set to keep the fans engaged. A couple of high-scale matches are on the cards that would play an essential role in shaping the race for the title. In the same light, we present the gameweek preview.

Can Leicester halt Chelsea's formidable run?

Leicester has not been in the best of forms this season, placed 12th. As it takes on table-topper Chelsea at home on Saturday, it would be looking to end the formidable run of the latter. However, given its form, it won't be easy. Win or lose, The Blues would remain at the top, while for the Foxes, a win could take it straight up to sixth, whereas a defeat could push it further down to 14th. ALSO READ: Usain Bolt talks about his favourite cricket team, Manchester United missing out on Antonio Conte, and more

Manchester United aims to rout Watford

Sixth-placed United's horrific form continues, with pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjær. In a bid to mend things, the Red Devils would be aiming to rout a 17th-placed Watford on Saturday. A win could allow United to rise to the fifth, while a loss could make it slump to the 13th spot.

Liverpool and Arsenal to bring English football to a halt

Speaking of Super Saturday, fourth-placed Liverpool is hosting fifth-placed Arsenal. With both sides eyeing a top-four finish, it is sure to be the most intense clash of the gameweek. Also, given the current form, The Reds might have the edge. A win for Liverpool could take it to the second, while a loss could push it down to the fifth. As for the Gunners, a win could see them rising to fourth, while a loss could mean climbing down to seventh. ALSO READ: Steven Gerrard roped in as new Aston Villa head coach, here's what the Liverpool legend brings with him

Manchester City looks to annihilate Everton

Defending champion City is placed second and would be hosting 11th-placed Everton on Sunday. Known for its aggressive scoring nature, another rout could be on the cards from the champion. While a win could take City to the top, a loss might drop it to fourth.