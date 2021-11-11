Steven Gerrard roped in as new Aston Villa head coach, here's what the Liverpool legend brings with him

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new head coach of Aston Villa. He replaces Dean Smith, who was sacked last week following four successive defeats in the English Premier League.

Steven Gerrard is back in the English Premier League (EPL). In a significant moment concerning EPL and English football, Aston Villa has roped in the former Liverpool legend as the head coach of the side. After days of negotiation, Gerrard signed for the Villans, as the club announced the same on Thursday afternoon.

Who does he replace?

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith after the latter was sacked last week following Villa’s four successive losses in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). Following his appointment, Gerrard noted that he is immensely proud to be Villa’s coach since the club has a rich history. He also remarked that the interaction with the club’s board revealed its ambitious plans, and he would be looking to help the club achieve it.

ALSO WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

What does he say?

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future,” he added in a statement by the club.

His managerial achievements

As far as Gerrard’s managerial career is concerned, he has managed just a club, Rangers, in the Scottish Premiership, while he helped the side win the title last season, after ten years. Incidentally, Rangers managed to do so by staying unbeaten throughout the season. While his managerial tactics are impressive, it would be an uphill task to replicate the same performance with Villa, especially considering the hardcore competition in the EPL that consists of numerous top sides.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 11 review - Manchester City defeats United to pile agony on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

As a player

The midfielder scored 191 goals in 748 matches in his playing days, playing for Liverpool and Los Angeles Galaxy, besides scoring 21 in 114 games for England. His accolades as a player happen to be nine titles, including a UEFA Champions League in 2004-05, but he was highly unfortunate not to win the EPL ever.