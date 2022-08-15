Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: FA to investigate Tuchel's post-match comments against referee Anthony Taylor

    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 9:06 PM IST

    Sunday's 2022-23 EPL clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur saw some controversial referring. While The Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was vocal about it, the FA will likely investigate his comments regarding referee Anthony Taylor.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a rough day on Sunday, as the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 clash between giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur blew out of proportion. Although the match ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in London, there was some controversy surrounding the referring. As a result, The Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel was vocal about it after the match, while he also hinted that Anthony Taylor should never again be the referee in a game involving Chelsea. Now, it has been reported by PA that England's governing body, the Football Association (FA), would be investigating the German's comments.

    Image credit: Getty

    As some decisions went against Chelsea, Tuchel was visibly livid by the same. At the same time, he also clashed with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on two occasions, leading to both being sent off after the final whistle. While Tuchel accepted that things got heated and would be willing to take a one-match ban, his comments against Taylor could hand him additional bans.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation

    Image credit: Getty

    "Maybe, it would be better [that Taylor does not officiate in a Chelsea match again]. But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled? Since when is that? And, if he does not see it, I don't blame him - I didn't see it," said Tuchel after the game, clarifying that Richarlison was offside before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first for Tottenham and Christian Romero pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

    Image credit: Getty

    "But, we have people at VAR who check this, and then you see it. And then, what? And, how can this not be a free kick and then a red card? How? It does not even have to do with the referee in this case. If he does not see something, that's why we have people to check if this is a decisive error or not," Tuchel added.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future forces Man United to consider move for Jamie Vardy - Report

    Image credit: Getty

    Tuchel later told Chelsea's website, "Absolutely [I have a problem with the referring]. The fans and the whole dressing room. I cannot understand how the first goal is not offside, and I cannot understand when players can pull other people's hair and stay on the pitch. There is no explanation, and I don't want to accept it. I have no words for it. Both goals should not stand, then it's a fair result."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation

    La Liga 2022-23: Youngsters didn't play like they usually do - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid slim opening win-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Youngsters didn't play like they usually do' - Ancelotti after Madrid's slim opening win

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence-ayh

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

    football epl Ban referee Anthony Taylor, demand thousands of livid Chelsea fans; Thomas Tuchel agrees snt

    Ban Anthony Taylor from refereeing Chelsea games, demand thousands of livid fans; Thomas Tuchel agrees

    Recent Stories

    IPL Indian Premier League: Is it all over between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings CSK?-ayh

    IPL: Is it all over between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings?

    football epl Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future forces Manchester United to consider move for Jamie Vardy report snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future forces Man United to consider move for Jamie Vardy: Report

    Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat Govt's remission policy snt

    Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat Govt's remission policy

    China silent on talks with Sri Lanka as high-tech ship 'Yuan Wang 5' set to berth at Hambantota port snt

    China silent on talks with Sri Lanka as high-tech ship 'Yuan Wang 5' set to berth at Hambantota port

    Watch Chandigarh University students set world record for largest human image of waving flag-tgy

    Watch: Chandigarh University students set world record for largest human image of waving flag

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon