EPL 2022-23: FA to investigate Tuchel's post-match comments against referee Anthony Taylor

Sunday's 2022-23 EPL clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur saw some controversial referring. While The Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was vocal about it, the FA will likely investigate his comments regarding referee Anthony Taylor.

It was a rough day on Sunday, as the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 clash between giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur blew out of proportion. Although the match ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in London, there was some controversy surrounding the referring. As a result, The Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel was vocal about it after the match, while he also hinted that Anthony Taylor should never again be the referee in a game involving Chelsea. Now, it has been reported by PA that England's governing body, the Football Association (FA), would be investigating the German's comments.

As some decisions went against Chelsea, Tuchel was visibly livid by the same. At the same time, he also clashed with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on two occasions, leading to both being sent off after the final whistle. While Tuchel accepted that things got heated and would be willing to take a one-match ban, his comments against Taylor could hand him additional bans. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation

"Maybe, it would be better [that Taylor does not officiate in a Chelsea match again]. But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled? Since when is that? And, if he does not see it, I don't blame him - I didn't see it," said Tuchel after the game, clarifying that Richarlison was offside before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first for Tottenham and Christian Romero pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

"But, we have people at VAR who check this, and then you see it. And then, what? And, how can this not be a free kick and then a red card? How? It does not even have to do with the referee in this case. If he does not see something, that's why we have people to check if this is a decisive error or not," Tuchel added. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future forces Man United to consider move for Jamie Vardy - Report

