Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Why is Pep Guardiola not concerned with Gabriel Jesus's transfer link to Arsenal?

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    Manchester City thrashed Watford 5-0 in the EPL 2021-22 clash on Saturday. While Gabriel Jesus struck four times, Pep Guardiola is unmoved by his transfer links to Arsenal.

    It was a one-sided rout from table-topper defending champion Manchester City against a relegation-threatened Watford. The former thrashed the latter 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, as the Citizens consolidated their top spot. While Gabriel Jesus struck four times, he has been linked to a move to Arsenal this summer, whereas head coach Pep Guardiola is unmoved by the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Jesus's strike helps City stay atop the table and remain in the title race alongside a second-placed Liverpool, currently separated by four points. He is now the club's fifth-highest scorer this season across competitions. However, despite his dominance in City, reports have suggested that he has agreed to a move to Arsenal.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - WHY DID PAUL SCHOLES LAMENT MIKEL ARTETA AS 'DISGRACE' AFTER ARSENAL'S WIN OVER MANCHESTER UNITED

    Manchester City dominates Wolves
    Table topper Manchester City seems to be in an unstoppable form, as it dominated 12th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at home. With this, City continues its unbeaten streak to 28 games across competitions. Among the goal-scorers, Gabriel Jesus scored a brace.

    After the win, Guardiola spoke about Jesus's future, "I want to tell you something; Gabriel is our player. I don't know what will happen, but he is a Man City player. When he has days like today, I am the happiest man! Every player is happy when they play 90 minutes, but at the end of the season, whether he wants to extend, stay or leave, I don't know or don't care."

    Gabriel Jesus

    "We have less than one month. My only concern is the players will do everything to try and win. After that, no one knows what will happen. If one person in the world deserves nights like this, it's him [Jesus]. No one on the backroom staff or who knows him isn't happy for him," added Guardiola.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the penalty against Arsenal? Ralf Rangnick explains

    Gabriel Jesus

    "When you are so positive and generous as he [Jesus] is in every way, life and football can reward you. We're happy for him when he has situations like this because he's so generous. It doesn't matter what position he's in. We know how he fights for his mates. He's fantastic," Guardiola concluded.

