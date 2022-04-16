EPL 2021-22, Matchday 33 predictions: Top teams to stay engaged for European contention

The 2021-22 EPL will have its Matchday 33 commitments held this weekend. The top teams will remain in action as the European contention spot remains open. Here are the winner predictions.

It is Matchday 33 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22, held over this weekend. We have seven matches on the hand, with some of the top teams in action, while three of them are engaged in the FA Cup semis. Nevertheless, the matches are set to be thrilling, with European implications as we present the preview and predict the winners.

Tottenham Hotspur needs to be careful against Brighton and Hove Albion

Fourth-placed Tottenham has been doing decently well of late. It hosts 11th-placed Brighton at home on Saturday but needs to be cautious despite being the favourite to see this through, as the visitors tend to pull up surprises. The match result will not have implications on the league standing for the hosts for now.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 3-1

Manchester United has to tame Norwich City

Seventh-placed United has had a forgettable season, as it has notably struggled against the weaker sides. On Saturday, it is up against relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford. Given the Red Devils' trend this season, it would be no surprise if the Canaries pulled off a surprise. But it's unlikely. A win could take the hosts to fifth, while a defeat will not affect its positioning for now.

Prediction: United wins 2-0

Arsenal aims to rout Southampton

Fifth-placed Arsenal is well in the top four contentions, while it would aim to rout 14th-placed Southampton away from home on Saturday to consolidate its bid for the same. A win will keep it in the fifth for now. However, a loss could see it dropping to seventh.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 3-1

Leicester City has a task at hand against Newcastle United

15th-placed Newcastle might not be among the best teams for now, but it indeed shows the intent. On the other hand, ninth-placed Leicester has had a turbulent season. As the latter travels on Sunday, it is a favourite to see this through. However, given the Magpies play at home, it could go the other way around. A win keeps the Foxes at ninth, while a loss might drop it to tenth.

Prediction: Ends in 1-1 draw

