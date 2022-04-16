EPL 2021-22, Matchday 33 predictions: Top teams to stay engaged for European contention

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The 2021-22 EPL will have its Matchday 33 commitments held this weekend. The top teams will remain in action as the European contention spot remains open. Here are the winner predictions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is Matchday 33 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22, held over this weekend. We have seven matches on the hand, with some of the top teams in action, while three of them are engaged in the FA Cup semis. Nevertheless, the matches are set to be thrilling, with European implications as we present the preview and predict the winners.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur needs to be careful against Brighton and Hove Albion
    Fourth-placed Tottenham has been doing decently well of late. It hosts 11th-placed Brighton at home on Saturday but needs to be cautious despite being the favourite to see this through, as the visitors tend to pull up surprises. The match result will not have implications on the league standing for the hosts for now.
    Prediction: Tottenham wins 3-1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United has to tame Norwich City
    Seventh-placed United has had a forgettable season, as it has notably struggled against the weaker sides. On Saturday, it is up against relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford. Given the Red Devils' trend this season, it would be no surprise if the Canaries pulled off a surprise. But it's unlikely. A win could take the hosts to fifth, while a defeat will not affect its positioning for now.
    Prediction: United wins 2-0

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Arsenal aims to rout Southampton
    Fifth-placed Arsenal is well in the top four contentions, while it would aim to rout 14th-placed Southampton away from home on Saturday to consolidate its bid for the same. A win will keep it in the fifth for now. However, a loss could see it dropping to seventh.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 3-1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Leicester City has a task at hand against Newcastle United
    15th-placed Newcastle might not be among the best teams for now, but it indeed shows the intent. On the other hand, ninth-placed Leicester has had a turbulent season. As the latter travels on Sunday, it is a favourite to see this through. However, given the Magpies play at home, it could go the other way around. A win keeps the Foxes at ninth, while a loss might drop it to tenth.
    Prediction: Ends in 1-1 draw

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    West Ham United looks to decimate Burnley
    Sixth-placed West Ham continues to evolve as a top team while hosting a relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday. The Hammers are undoubtedly the favourites here. A win might take them to the fifth, while a defeat might see it dropping to the eighth.
    Prediction: West Ham wins 2-0

