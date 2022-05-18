Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp issues warning to Pep Guardiola as title race enters final matchday

    First Published May 18, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Liverpool is just a point behind Manchester City in the EPL 2021-22 title race. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has warned Pep Guardiola as the race enters the final matchday.

    Image credit: Getty

    It is going down to the wire in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) title race. Defending champion and table topper Manchester City will be battling second-placed Liverpool, as the title race will enter the final matchday on Sunday. On Tuesday night, the Reds defeated Southampton 2-1 away from home to stay a point behind the leader. While it takes on eighth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, The Cityzens play 14th-placed Aston Villa. In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has warned City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of the same.

    Image credit: Getty

    As for Liverpool’s Southampton tie, Nathan Redmond put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute. However, Takumi Minamino drew level in the 27th, thanks to the assist from Diogo Jota, as it was 1-1 at the half-time. In the subsequent half, Joel Matip’s header in the 67th turned out to be the winner, as Klopp was delighted with the performance put on by his boys.

    ALSO READ: Xhaka tears into Arsenal teammates; football pundits label him 'disgrace'

    Image credit: Getty

    After the win, Klopp said, “If I was in the other situation, then I don’t feel like I am champion already. That is how it is. From my point of view, in the second, you think that of course City will win that game. But, it is football. We have to win our game first. It is not like we are talking about Wolves like they are not there. It is possible, not likely, but possible. That is enough.”

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking about Liverpool’s performance, he stated, “I am so happy about the performance. It was a bit touching. You think: ‘Wow, these boys.’ It is like having Ferraris in the garage. You let them out, and they do it like this. Harvey [Elliott], I’m not sure the last time he played; Curtis [Jones] no rhythm, he has only played from time to time; Takumi Minamino, it is a crime he is not playing more often. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain did not even play, and he is in excellent shape. It is tough for the boys sometimes. Whatever happens this year happens because of this group.”

