    EPL 2021-22: Klopp dubs Origi as 'best finisher' following Liverpool win in Merseyside derby

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Liverpool breezed past Everton in the 2021-22 EPL on Sunday. While Divock Origi scored the winning goal, The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp dubbed him the 'best finisher'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Second-placed Liverpool stays in the title race following a comfortable 2-0 win over city rival Everton in the Merseyside Derby of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 at Anfield on Sunday. It was Divock Origi's winner that sealed the win. Meanwhile, The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp hailed him and dubbed him the 'best finisher'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It all began with things being goalless at half-time before Andrew Robertson's opening strike in the 62nd minute. Meanwhile, Origi scored the winner in the 85th to keep Liverpool in the second spot, a point behind table-topper defending champion Manchester City. Notably, Origi happened to be a substitute who came on in the 60th minute.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking on Origi's performance, Klopp imagined, "He is a legend on and off the pitch. He is a fantastic footballer for me. He is a world-class striker, our best finisher, he always was, and everyone would say the same. He does it in training and then not in the squad, which is a tough decision to make. Everybody loves Div, and rightly so. He was again very decisive."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We just worked hard for the three points, and we have a lot to look forward to. They did what substitutions should do, really happy with their impact. Boys came on with the right mindset. Divock was involved in the goals, and that helps, especially when you play against such a low block. We were not good in the first half," added Klopp.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although he felt Liverpool should have scored before half-time, he urged his side to improve its game in the second half. He told his boys that, keeping the title race in mind, they had to win, and to do that, they needed to change the tactics they used in the first half slightly. He admitted that The Reds also improved their game defensively in the second half.

