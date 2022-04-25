EPL 2021-22: Klopp dubs Origi as 'best finisher' following Liverpool win in Merseyside derby

Liverpool breezed past Everton in the 2021-22 EPL on Sunday. While Divock Origi scored the winning goal, The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp dubbed him the 'best finisher'.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Second-placed Liverpool stays in the title race following a comfortable 2-0 win over city rival Everton in the Merseyside Derby of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 at Anfield on Sunday. It was Divock Origi's winner that sealed the win. Meanwhile, The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp hailed him and dubbed him the 'best finisher'.

It all began with things being goalless at half-time before Andrew Robertson's opening strike in the 62nd minute. Meanwhile, Origi scored the winner in the 85th to keep Liverpool in the second spot, a point behind table-topper defending champion Manchester City. Notably, Origi happened to be a substitute who came on in the 60th minute. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - TUCHEL IMPRESSED WITH PULISIC FOLLOWING CHELSEA WINNER VS WEST HAM

Speaking on Origi's performance, Klopp imagined, "He is a legend on and off the pitch. He is a fantastic footballer for me. He is a world-class striker, our best finisher, he always was, and everyone would say the same. He does it in training and then not in the squad, which is a tough decision to make. Everybody loves Div, and rightly so. He was again very decisive."

"We just worked hard for the three points, and we have a lot to look forward to. They did what substitutions should do, really happy with their impact. Boys came on with the right mindset. Divock was involved in the goals, and that helps, especially when you play against such a low block. We were not good in the first half," added Klopp. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Why is Pep Guardiola not concerned with Gabriel Jesus's transfer link to Arsenal?

