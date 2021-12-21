  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Fixtures to continue as scheduled despite COVID outbreak

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
    The EPL 2021-22 has been hit by COVID outbreaks in several camps of its participating clubs. However, the tournament is to continue as scheduled, the EPL confirmed on Monday night.

    The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) saw its six Gameweek 18 fixtures being disrupted after COVID outbreaks in the camps of multiple participating clubs. As a result, the EPL called for an emergency meeting with the clubs regarding the tournament’s status going ahead. However, it was decided that the competition would go ahead for now.

    Confirming in a statement, the EPL noted that it was doing everything possible to conduct the matches safely wherever possible. The EPL asserted that the health and wellbeing of the players remain its topmost concern. At the same time, it would continue to monitor the public health guidance declared by the United Kingdom (UK) government and proceed safely.

    “The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey. Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations,” the EPL statement read.

    “The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January,” it added.

    The Gameweek 18 saw six fixtures being postponed due to COVID outbreaks. Furthermore, the UK is experiencing a severe outbreak, especially regarding the new variant Omicron, first discovered in South Africa. While suggestions to host the games behind closed doors has been given, it is likely to continue with the fans being allowed.

