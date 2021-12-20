  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO confirms Real Madrid interest

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Erling Haaland has been subject to numerous transfer rumours. Manchester United happens to be in pole position to sign him. Now, Dortmund CEO has confirmed interest from Real Madrid.

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms Real Madrid interest-ayh

    Norwegian superstar footballer Erling Haaland has been having a great time at Borussia Dortmund. However, he has been subject to a move away from the club for better title-winning opportunities. While record 20-time English league winner Manchester United happens to be in the pole position, record European champion Real Madrid had reportedly expressed its interest.

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms Real Madrid interest-ayh

    And, speaking of Madrid, the interest has been confirmed by Hans-Joachim Watzke, the Dortmund CEO. His agent had apparently authorised last week of interests from numerous big clubs and his chances of leaving BVB next summer. The agent supposedly stated that it would only be a matter of time before Haaland decides to take the 'next step'.

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms Real Madrid interest-ayh

    On the other hand, Watzke is still confident of having the Norwegian at Dortmund next summer. He is currently contracted at the club until 2024. However, reports strongly suggest that the release clause could be triggered by the end of the ongoing season unless BVB wins a significant title, i.e. Bundesliga or the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms Real Madrid interest-ayh

    "All I know is that Real Madrid is very interested in him. I could name 25 others now, but I know for sure with Real. I think he would be more popular in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I fight for Haaland at least as much for Dortmund as I do for the Bundesliga," he affirmed, reports Goal.

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms Real Madrid interest-ayh

    Haaland has had a reputed career so far, scoring 145 goals in 185 matches across clubs and competitions. He has acquired high success with Dortmund, scoring 76 in 74. As of now, he has only won a title with the club, winning the DFB-Pokal last season. Despite strong pronounced interest from United, he does seem to be the only name in the list of Ralf Ragnick's potentials, as Chelsea's Timo Werner, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, and Switzerland's Alexander Isak have also been connected.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion-dnm

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Marcus Harris's flop - The talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    UFC Fight Night 199: Derrick Lewis knocks out Chris Daukaus, Twitter reacts-ayh

    UFC Fight Night 199: Derrick Lewis knocks out Chris Daukaus, Twitter reacts

    Recent Stories

    Aadhaar Voter ID linkage Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls government Bill absurd

    Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage: Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls it absurd

    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have a sequel? Here's what we know SCJ

    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have a sequel? Here's what we know

    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash gcw

    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash

    Karnataka Section 144 in Belagavi extended till Dec 22 amid violence over statue vandalism gcw

    Karnataka: Section 144 in Belagavi extended till Dec 22 amid violence over statue vandalism

    Omicron in India Better to stay prepared than to get caught offguard says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria gcw

    Omicron in India: Better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon