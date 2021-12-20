Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO confirms Real Madrid interest

Erling Haaland has been subject to numerous transfer rumours. Manchester United happens to be in pole position to sign him. Now, Dortmund CEO has confirmed interest from Real Madrid.

Norwegian superstar footballer Erling Haaland has been having a great time at Borussia Dortmund. However, he has been subject to a move away from the club for better title-winning opportunities. While record 20-time English league winner Manchester United happens to be in the pole position, record European champion Real Madrid had reportedly expressed its interest.

And, speaking of Madrid, the interest has been confirmed by Hans-Joachim Watzke, the Dortmund CEO. His agent had apparently authorised last week of interests from numerous big clubs and his chances of leaving BVB next summer. The agent supposedly stated that it would only be a matter of time before Haaland decides to take the 'next step'.

On the other hand, Watzke is still confident of having the Norwegian at Dortmund next summer. He is currently contracted at the club until 2024. However, reports strongly suggest that the release clause could be triggered by the end of the ongoing season unless BVB wins a significant title, i.e. Bundesliga or the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

"All I know is that Real Madrid is very interested in him. I could name 25 others now, but I know for sure with Real. I think he would be more popular in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I fight for Haaland at least as much for Dortmund as I do for the Bundesliga," he affirmed, reports Goal.