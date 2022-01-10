  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The January transfer window is on. While Edinson Cavani was tipped to leave, it does not seem to be happening. Manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the same.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, FA Cup: Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick-ayh

    With the January transfer window ongoing, Manchester United is not active in buying players. However, the club was contemplating letting a few players go. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was on the potential list to leave. Regardless, club head coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that it's not happening.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, FA Cup: Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick-ayh

    Following the arrival of club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani has not been a regular starter this season, having done so in just four matches. Consequently, it was assumed that he would be leaving this winter. However, he has managed to impress Rangnick. On the same note, the German manager has admitted that he is desperate to have the Uruguayan stay at Old Trafford.

    ALSO READ: FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview - EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, FA Cup: Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick-ayh

    "I told him that if it were up to me, I would want him to stay, and I had a conversation with him. He came to my office, and we spoke for almost half an hour, and he told me that he would definitely stay. He will want to stay until the end of the season. Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, but he did it on his own behalf," Rangnick said on Sunday, ahead of United's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa on Monday, reports Sky Sports.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, FA Cup: Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick-ayh

    "He's available, and he's happy to play. Even if he's not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players. This is, for me, good news because Edi is one of those players - with his vast amount of experience, his mentality, his work ethic - who could really be a perfect role model for all the other players," added Rangnick.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 21 review - Manchester City wins, Chelsea-Liverpool draw, Manchester United stunned

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, FA Cup: Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick-ayh

    \\

    Cavani hopes to start on Monday, while United will be desperate to have a great campaign in the tournament. The tournament could be the Red Devils' realistic chance at winning a title this season, while it is potentially out of the title race in the English Premier League (EPL). Also, its realistic chances of winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) look distantly dim.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, FA Cup: Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick-ayh

    On the other hand, Rangnick admitted that he gives FA Cup priority, while he has an emotional link to it. He promised to field the best possible United team for the same. While he is targetting all the way, he is all focussed on getting past Villa and was also aware of Villa's latest performance under the new manager, United's fierce rival Liverpool's former legend, Steven Gerrard. At the same time, the Devils would hate to be dumped against his side.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Chennai teen Bharath Subramaniyam, India's 73rd chess Grandmaster-ayh

    Meet Chennai teen Bharath Subramaniyam, India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

    football AFCON 2022 Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy tests positive for COVID-19 to miss Senegal opening match africa cup of nations

    AFCON 2022: Edouard Mendy to miss Senegal's opening match after testing positive for COVID-19

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Recent Stories

    Parliamentary standing committee meetings called off as 400 staffers infected with COVID-19-dnm

    Parliamentary standing committee meetings called off as 400 staffers infected with COVID-19

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this RCB

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases party anthem to woo voters - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases party anthem to woo voters

    Coronavirus India logs 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 12.6% spike from Sunday; Omicron tally at 4,033-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 12.6% spike from Sunday; Omicron tally at 4,033

    Meet Chennai teen Bharath Subramaniyam, India's 73rd chess Grandmaster-ayh

    Meet Chennai teen Bharath Subramaniyam, India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

    Recent Videos

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon