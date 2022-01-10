Edinson Cavani not leaving Manchester United in January, confirms Ralf Rangnick

The January transfer window is on. While Edinson Cavani was tipped to leave, it does not seem to be happening. Manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the same.

With the January transfer window ongoing, Manchester United is not active in buying players. However, the club was contemplating letting a few players go. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was on the potential list to leave. Regardless, club head coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that it's not happening.

Following the arrival of club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani has not been a regular starter this season, having done so in just four matches. Consequently, it was assumed that he would be leaving this winter. However, he has managed to impress Rangnick. On the same note, the German manager has admitted that he is desperate to have the Uruguayan stay at Old Trafford. ALSO READ: FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview - EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

"I told him that if it were up to me, I would want him to stay, and I had a conversation with him. He came to my office, and we spoke for almost half an hour, and he told me that he would definitely stay. He will want to stay until the end of the season. Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, but he did it on his own behalf," Rangnick said on Sunday, ahead of United's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa on Monday, reports Sky Sports.

"He's available, and he's happy to play. Even if he's not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players. This is, for me, good news because Edi is one of those players - with his vast amount of experience, his mentality, his work ethic - who could really be a perfect role model for all the other players," added Rangnick. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 21 review - Manchester City wins, Chelsea-Liverpool draw, Manchester United stunned

Cavani hopes to start on Monday, while United will be desperate to have a great campaign in the tournament. The tournament could be the Red Devils' realistic chance at winning a title this season, while it is potentially out of the title race in the English Premier League (EPL). Also, its realistic chances of winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) look distantly dim.