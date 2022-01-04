  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 21 review: Manchester City wins, Chelsea-Liverpool draw, Manchester United stunned

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Gameweek 21 of the EPL 2021-22 ended on Monday. A couple of big games produced mixed results, while one of the matches had a shocking development. Here, we review this matchday.

    It was an interesting Gameweek 21 of the 2021-22 English Premier League this week. A couple of big matches entertained us with mixed results, involving Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool, while Manchester United's game turned out to be a shocker. Here is the review of this matchday.

    City edges past 10-man Arsenal
    Fourth-placed Arsenal hosted defending champion and table-topper City on Saturday. While the Cityzens were a favourite to walk away with the win, they had to toil for it and rely on a red card for the Gunners, with Gabriel being sent off. Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez (57) and Rodri (90) got the job done for City.

    Tottenham Hotspur struggles against Watford
    Sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur travelled to face off against 17th-placed Watford on Saturday. As expected, Spurs walked away with the win. However, it wasn't easy, as it worked hard until the game's closing stages when Davinson Sánchez (90) fired in the winner.

    West Ham United battles through Crystal Palace
    In another thrilling encounter, fifth-placed West Ham took on 11th-placed Palace on Saturday away from home, while it too was a hard-fought win for the visitors. Michail Antonio (22) and Manuel Lanzini (25 & 45) were the Hammers' goal-scorers to see them through 3-2.

    Chelsea held 2-2 by Liverpool in the ultimate cliff-hanger
    The match of the weekend turned out to be between second-placed Chelsea and third-placed Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It was a 2-2 draw, as Sadio Mané (9) and Mohamed Salah (26) gave The Reds the initial 2-0 lead before Mateo Kovacic (42) and Christian Pulisic (45) pulled things back for The Blues to send the fans home happy. It was a deserving draw for both.

    Manchester United stunned at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Seventh-placed United hosted eighth-placed Wolverhampton on Monday. The Red Devils were the favourites to walk away with the three points. However, the Wolves displayed immense pressing gameplay, giving the hosts a hard time. Joao Moutinho (82) scored the lone goal for the visitors to further demoralise the United camp, as things keep getting worse for Ralf Rangnick and co.

