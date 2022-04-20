Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Did Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur ruin their top-4 chances? Thomas Tuchel reckons

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur continue to fight for the top four in the EPL 2021-22. However, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel feels that the sides might have ruined their chances recently.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The race for the top four in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is still open. Top clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur continue to remain in the race. However, their recent defeats have given them a setback in the pursuit, while Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel feels that the club might have ruined their chances.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsea is currently placed third in the EPL points table for the season, 14 points behind leader Liverpool and 12 behind second-placed defending champion Manchester City. Tottenham is set fourth, five points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal is ranked fifth, three behind Spurs. Notably, The Blues have played lesser matches.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - FERNANDES QUESTIONS MAN UNITED'S LATE-SEASON MOTIVATION AFTER LIVERPOOL DISGRACE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Tottenham lost its last EPL game at home to tenth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal suffered a defeat to 12th-placed Southampton. The Gunners meet Chelsea on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Tuchel feels that the clubs should have utilised their opportunities better, given that they had nothing else to focus on.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "They have been given a huge advantage. I was not happy when Tottenham was out of the Conference League. Because I thought, 'Wow, I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused, and he can train them physically'. I thought this would be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition, and the same for Arsenal when they went out of the cup. I thought it would be a huge boost because they have a very young and talented team," said Tuchel during the pre-match press conference.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RALF RANGNICK CALLS FOR 10 MAN UNITED SIGNINGS AFTER LIVERPOOL HUMILIATION

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, a win for Chelsea would mean that it would go 11 points adrift of Arsenal and eight behind Tottenham. However, a defeat for The Blues could mean they will have to fight for the fourth spot. While sixth-placed Manchester United is another team in the race, given its poor form this season, it is unlikely to make it.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPL 2021-22: Ex-Man United legends tear into Rangnick's men after humiliating loss to Liverpool snt

    Ex-Man United legends tear into Rangnick's men after humiliating loss to Liverpool

    tennis Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay eyeing Madrid Open return from injury uncle toni nadal snt

    Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay 'eyeing' Madrid Open return from injury

    Tennis Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report snt

    Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    Recent Stories

    Kevin Gundo Foden Man City's KGF Chapter 2 starring yash tribute wows Farhan Akhtar snt

    Kevin, Gundo, Foden: Man City's KGF Chapter 2 tribute wows Farhan Akhtar

    Watch How a mobile phone saved Ukraine soldier s life gcw

    Watch: How a mobile phone saved Ukraine soldier's life

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter's music feature; watch - gps

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter’s music feature; watch

    Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements - adt

    Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon