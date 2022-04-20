EPL 2021-22: Did Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur ruin their top-4 chances? Thomas Tuchel reckons

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur continue to fight for the top four in the EPL 2021-22. However, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel feels that the sides might have ruined their chances recently.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The race for the top four in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is still open. Top clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur continue to remain in the race. However, their recent defeats have given them a setback in the pursuit, while Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel feels that the club might have ruined their chances.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea is currently placed third in the EPL points table for the season, 14 points behind leader Liverpool and 12 behind second-placed defending champion Manchester City. Tottenham is set fourth, five points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal is ranked fifth, three behind Spurs. Notably, The Blues have played lesser matches. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - FERNANDES QUESTIONS MAN UNITED'S LATE-SEASON MOTIVATION AFTER LIVERPOOL DISGRACE

Image Credit: Getty Images

While Tottenham lost its last EPL game at home to tenth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal suffered a defeat to 12th-placed Southampton. The Gunners meet Chelsea on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Tuchel feels that the clubs should have utilised their opportunities better, given that they had nothing else to focus on.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"They have been given a huge advantage. I was not happy when Tottenham was out of the Conference League. Because I thought, 'Wow, I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused, and he can train them physically'. I thought this would be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition, and the same for Arsenal when they went out of the cup. I thought it would be a huge boost because they have a very young and talented team," said Tuchel during the pre-match press conference. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RALF RANGNICK CALLS FOR 10 MAN UNITED SIGNINGS AFTER LIVERPOOL HUMILIATION

Image Credit: Getty Images