    EPL 2021-22: Conte irritated at Arteta's red-card complaint after Tottenham drubs Arsenal

    First Published May 13, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    On Thursday, Arsenal was beaten 0-3 by Tottenham Hotspur in EPL 2021-22. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta complained about Arsenal's red card, while Antonio Conte was irritated by him.

    It was an underwhelming performance by Arsenal. On Thursday, it succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The loss kept the fourth-placed Gunners in a tight race for the top-four, with Spurs ranked fifth. Meanwhile, the game was notable for Arsenal defender Rob Holding being shown his second yellow card of the match, resulting in his send-off. Consequently, Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the decision as he ranted about it during the post-match press conference. However, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte disagrees with him.

    On the red card, Arteta told Sky Sports, "Well, if I say what I think, I'm suspended six months, so I cannot say. I'm allowed to give my interpretation of what happened in the game, but I don't know how to lie, so I prefer not to say what I think. You can ask the referee to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today."'

    ALSO READ: 'Hunger for victory never fades...' Man United's Ronaldo after EPL Player of the Month honour

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the contrary, Conte remarked, "He [Arteta] has to continue to work because he's outstanding. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good. If we want to complain, we have the possibility every game. Did you hear me complain about Fabinho and all the fouls at Liverpool? No. He can take my advice if he wants, but if not, I don't care, or he would be suspended for six months."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He [Arteta] complains a lot. He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He complained about the fixtures, and that was after Arsenal had an unbelievable postponement with just one COVID case. We're playing at noon on Sunday, and they don't play until Monday. We can't always complain. He is an excellent coach, and I think he can become a significant coach for the future, but in six months, I have heard him complain a lot," concluded Conte.

