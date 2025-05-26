Image Credit : Getty

Shubman Gill-led Team India will play the five-match Test series against England, starting on June 20. On Saturday, the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced an 18-member India squad for the England Test tour, with Gill and Rishabh Pant as the captain and vice-captain of the team.

The upcoming England Test series holds a lot of significance for Team India as it will be the first time since August 2011 without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad. Their absence marks the end of an era and beginning the new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

As Shubman Gill takes over India’s Test captaincy, can he carry forward the legacy of predecessors and reclaim Test glory in England?