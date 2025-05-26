ENG vs IND: Can Shubman Gill lead India to Test glory in England? Here’s what to expect
Shubman Gill leads India in a new era without Kohli, Rohit, or Ashwin on the England Test tour. A key series to begin the new WTC cycle strong, it will test India's bench strength with a fresh batting line-up and a revamped bowling attack.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Shubman Gill's Test captaincy stint begins in England
Shubman Gill-led Team India will play the five-match Test series against England, starting on June 20. On Saturday, the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced an 18-member India squad for the England Test tour, with Gill and Rishabh Pant as the captain and vice-captain of the team.
The upcoming England Test series holds a lot of significance for Team India as it will be the first time since August 2011 without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad. Their absence marks the end of an era and beginning the new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill.
As Shubman Gill takes over India’s Test captaincy, can he carry forward the legacy of predecessors and reclaim Test glory in England?
New WTC Cycle, Fresh Start
The upcoming Test series between India and England is the beginning of the new World Test Championship Cycle (WTC) cycle. The ongoing cycle of the WTC will conclude after the title clash between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s on June 15. The upcoming Test tour of England is crucial for India as they look to kick off the new WTC with a Test series win on England soil after 18 years.
After missing out on the final berth of the ongoing WTC final following their Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat to Australia in January this year, India will be eager to make a strong statement early in the new WTC cycle, A series win in England, which they have not won since 2007, would boost their standings on the points table, restore confidence in the red-ball setup, especially after Test series defeat to New Zealand at home and Australia.
Beginning of transition phase under Gill’s leadership
Shubman Gill will kickstart his captaincy debut in the longest format of the game on England soil, when Team India play their opening Test of the series against England at Headingley. Following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the responsibility of leading a relatively young and evolving side falls on Gill’s shoulders. This will also begin the transition phase of Indian Test cricket, where Gill will not only be expected to contribute with the bat, but also guide the team with identity, strategy, and temperament in overseas conditions.
Shubman Gill will have the guidance and the support of vice-captain Rishabh Pant as well as Team India management led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is known for his aggressive and winning mindset. With the presence of Gambhir in the dressing room, coupled with Pant’s on-field instinct and Gill’s calm demeanour, is expected to bring a balanced and bold approach in India’s red-ball strategy.
Revamped India batting line-up
After the Test retirement of Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India is expected to witness a change in the batting line-up. There will change in top-four in the batting order, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal being the frontrunners to be opening pair, while Gill is likely to take up No.4, a crucial spot left by Virat Kohli. The No.3 spot is still up for grabs, with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan in contention. Sudharsan received a maiden Test call-up, thanks to his performance in domestic cricket and County stint with Sussex.
Karun Nair is likely to find his place in the middle-order of the batting line-up. With a revamped batting line-up in the upcoming Test series against England, India will be banking on fresh energy, domestic form, and adaptability to step up in challenging English conditions. The new looking batting line-up against England’s potent bowling attack in challenging conditions will serve as a litmus test for the next-generation of red-ball batters.
Adjustments in bowling attack
With Mohammed Shami being excluded from India’s Test squad due to fitness issues, Team India pace attack will depend on their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj as his new ball partner. With the inclusion of Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Arshdeep Singh, India have opted for a mix of experience and emerging talent in their pace battery. Since Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Tests, Siraj is likely to have a new bowling partner.
Ravindra Jadeja will have the responsibility of leading the spin bowling attack following the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have also been included for the England tour. Additionally, India’s bowling attack has a huge role to play during the team’s transition phase in Tests.
A Test of India’s bench strength
With several key names missing, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami, the upcoming Test tour of England will test India’s bench strength for the longest format of the game. The five-time Test series against England will serve as a litmus test for India's depth in red-ball cricket. With a mixture of experience and youth, India will rely on its next generation of players to deliver consistent performances in the challenging England conditions.
The upcoming India A tour of England, where the squad will play against England Lions in two four-day matches, will serve as the perfect preparatory platform for fringe players to stake their claim and get accustomed to English conditions. Performances in these matches could influence their selection in the playing XI for the Test series against England.