Edge vs John Cena One Last Time in WWE? What Adam Copeland’s AEW Break Really Means
Despite recent speculation, Adam Copeland (Edge) will not be making a WWE return for a final match against John Cena during his farewell tour.
There has been plenty of buzz about whether Adam Copeland, better known to WWE fans as Edge, might make a shocking return to WWE to face John Cena during Cena’s farewell tour. The speculation came after Copeland seemingly teased the idea during a recent AEW segment before stepping away from television. But fans hoping for a WWE comeback are in for disappointment-Copeland is firmly part of AEW and contractually cannot return to WWE in any capacity.
Why Copeland Is Off AEW TV
PWInsider has reported that Copeland’s absence from AEW programming has nothing to do with a WWE move. Instead, he is stepping away temporarily to focus on a film project. Once his filming commitments are completed, he is expected back on AEW TV.
No Edge vs John Cena Reunion
That means a long-awaited final showdown between John Cena and Edge won’t be happening. The last time the two had a one-on-one match was back on September 20, 2010-a bout that remains their final singles clash. They did later team up briefly in 2011, but their legendary rivalry never resumed.
During their intense feud, Cena and Edge squared off in a remarkable 101 singles matches. As the face of WWE, Cena dominated the tally, recording 79 wins, while Edge, the “Rated-R Superstar,” managed to secure 20 victories.
Memorable Rivalry and Career Highlights
Their rivalry truly took flight in 2006, when Edge famously cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Cena to win his first world championship. Over the years that followed, the two delivered some of the most iconic matches in WWE history.
Edge’s own journey has been nothing short of dramatic. After making his WWE debut in 1998, he rose to become one of the most decorated champions in wrestling. However, his career was abruptly halted in 2011, when he was forced into retirement due to injury. Nearly a decade later, he shocked the wrestling world with his return at the Royal Rumble 2020.
From there, he battled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, main-evented WrestleMania 37 in a triple threat against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, and picked up WrestleMania victories over AJ Styles (2022) and Finn Balor (2023).
Last WWE Match
His last WWE match came in August 2023, when he faced Sheamus on SmackDown in what was billed as his retirement bout. Weeks later, he officially signed with AEW in October 2023, reuniting with longtime friend Christian Cage-with whom he once held WWE Tag Team Championships.
Now, as he takes a short break for acting commitments, one thing is clear: an Edge vs John Cena farewell match will remain a fantasy, with their 2010 clash standing as the final chapter of one of WWE’s greatest rivalries.