Image Credit : Getty

Memorable Rivalry and Career Highlights

Their rivalry truly took flight in 2006, when Edge famously cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Cena to win his first world championship. Over the years that followed, the two delivered some of the most iconic matches in WWE history.

Edge’s own journey has been nothing short of dramatic. After making his WWE debut in 1998, he rose to become one of the most decorated champions in wrestling. However, his career was abruptly halted in 2011, when he was forced into retirement due to injury. Nearly a decade later, he shocked the wrestling world with his return at the Royal Rumble 2020.

From there, he battled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, main-evented WrestleMania 37 in a triple threat against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, and picked up WrestleMania victories over AJ Styles (2022) and Finn Balor (2023).