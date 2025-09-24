Image Credit : Getty

Cena’s Farewell Tour Takes a Twist

With Cena’s retirement tour now entering its final stretch, supporters assumed he would notch a big victory before saying goodbye. However, reports have since revealed that the script originally had him winning - until Cena himself allegedly pushed for the result to be changed.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Cena wanted to follow the tradition of legendary wrestlers "making stars" on their way out.

"There's no plan for a rematch," Meltzer said. "I was told that John was very unselfish. He understands, as he leaves, his role is to elevate others. So, this was his call, not WWE’s."

For Cena, this wasn’t about preserving his legacy but rather ensuring that Lesnar’s dominance could fuel fresh storylines down the road.