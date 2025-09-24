- Home
Did John Cena personally insist on losing to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza? Rumours Reveal Shocking Call
Did John Cena personally insist on losing to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza? Rumours Reveal Shocking Call
At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar secured a surprisingly quick victory over John Cena. Reports suggest Cena himself orchestrated the loss, wanting to elevate Lesnar as part of his farewell tour.
WWE Wrestlepalooza kicked off in explosive fashion as John Cena went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar in what could be one of the final landmark matches of Cena’s storied wrestling career.
Lesnar Stuns Fans with a Quick Win
Instead of the send-off moment many expected, Cena suffered a decisive defeat. The match lasted less than 10 minutes, with Lesnar overpowering the 17-time world champion and leaving fans questioning why WWE booked the bout this way.
While it wasn’t a complete squash like their infamous SummerSlam 2014 encounter, the outcome was conclusive enough to spark debate over WWE’s creative vision.
Cena’s Farewell Tour Takes a Twist
With Cena’s retirement tour now entering its final stretch, supporters assumed he would notch a big victory before saying goodbye. However, reports have since revealed that the script originally had him winning - until Cena himself allegedly pushed for the result to be changed.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Cena wanted to follow the tradition of legendary wrestlers "making stars" on their way out.
"There's no plan for a rematch," Meltzer said. "I was told that John was very unselfish. He understands, as he leaves, his role is to elevate others. So, this was his call, not WWE’s."
For Cena, this wasn’t about preserving his legacy but rather ensuring that Lesnar’s dominance could fuel fresh storylines down the road.
Who’s Next for The Beast?
With Cena out of the picture for now, speculation shifts to Brock Lesnar’s next opponent. According to The Ring Report, Meltzer suggested that Cody Rhodes could be the natural choice, especially since a win over Cena positions Lesnar for something major. A title clash with the Undisputed WWE Champion fits that bill, particularly as Lesnar edges closer to his expected retirement in 2026.
Other names have also surfaced, including CM Punk, Gunther, and rising star Bron Breakker, each of whom could deliver an electrifying program with The Beast.
Cena’s Future Still Uncertain
Fans aren’t convinced that this was Cena’s last match against Brock Lesnar. While his farewell tour is winding down, many believe he still has one or two more big fights left. Some even speculate he could lean into a heel role to close out his legendary career on a dramatic note.