Cristiano Ronaldo takes a massive fall in leaked FIFA 23 attributes - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance might be taking a fall with him reaching the twilight phase of his career. Meanwhile, as reports about leaked FIFA 23 attributes suggest, the Portuguese has taken a massive fall.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons & Facebook

Portuguese sensation and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has long been linked to an Old Trafford exit. He made his epic return to the club last season and finished as the club's highest goal-scorer for the season. However, with the Red Devils failing to seal the UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth, Ronnie has reportedly insisted that he moves to a UCL-playing club. Nevertheless, he has failed to attract suitable buyers, considering he is 37 and is no longer in his prime. Also, for the same, his attributes have reportedly taken a hit if EA Sports' FIFA 23 leaks are to be considered.

Image credit: Getty

According to GamesRadar, many English Premier League (EPL) teams and their player ratings have been leaked. Ronaldo has got a pretty substantial rating this time around. While he had a rating of 87 in FIFA 22 for his pace, it has taken a six-rating fall, as he is now attributed 81. ALSO READ: Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

Image credit: Getty

However, Ronaldo's overall rating has not changed significantly, as he is still rated 90, which is less than FIFA 22. Regardless, if he has to make it to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, he would still cost huge bucks, but somewhat cheaper than the last edition. He had hammered 24 goals in 38 matches for United across tournaments last season, which is his lowest in the previous 15 seasons.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons