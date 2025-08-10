Image Credit : Getty

Ronaldo Praises Gyokeres

The Swedish striker had been nothing short of sensational in Portugal. Across 102 appearances for Sporting, he racked up 97 goals and 22 assists, firing the club to back-to-back league titles and topping the Primeira Liga scoring charts in both seasons.

Ronaldo went on to praise Gyökeres for his extraordinary impact over the past two years, while also acknowledging that Sporting will need to adjust without him.

“Gyökeres was a special player, but the team will have to adapt. I believe Suárez, who came from Almería, is an excellent forward. Harder is also a good player — young and in need of time. I watched the Super Cup; Sporting played well against Benfica, but they didn’t win because they couldn’t — that’s football.”