South African skipper Aiden Markram has labelled Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a 'match-winner' ahead of the first T20I in Cuttack, stating his early dismissal will be crucial. Markram also welcomed the return of pacer Anrich Nortje to the team.

Ahead of his side's first T20I against India, South African skipper Aiden Markram admitted that getting opener Abhishek Sharma out early would be crucial for his side, as he is a "match-winner" when he comes off.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first T20I against the Proteas will take place at Cuttack on Tuesday. Following a 0-2 Test whitewash at home, a nail-biting ODI series that ended in a 2-1 win for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli-powered India, the youngsters of Team India are in focus as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side aims to continue its unstoppable run ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

'He is a match-winner when he comes off'

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Markram said, "I have played with Abhishek at Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is a great guy and has been batting really well. So no doubt, a big wicket for us. Whoever takes the new ball for us, it is a challenge for him to hopefully get it, because he (Abhishek) is a match-winner when he comes off."

Abhishek has been sensational for India this year, with 756 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 47.25, with a century and five fifties and best score of 135.

'Great to have him back': Markram on Nortje's return

On the return of pacer Anrich Nortje for the first time in the team following a series of injuries that kept him out after the T20 World Cup 2024 final against India, Markram said, "I mean, first, it is great to have him back. He has been a big player for us in the previous World Cup."

"And whenever a bowler can bowl as quickly as he can bowl, he is fit and excited and ready to play. It is always a boost to any team. So, it's great to have him back in the part," he added.

In 42 T20Is for SA, Nortje has taken 53 wickets at an average of 19.16, with best figures of 4/7 and three four-fers to his name.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana. (ANI)