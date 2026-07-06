Australia clinched their record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title with a seven-wicket win over England in the final at the ‘Home of Cricket ’, Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 6.

With a 151-run target, Australia chased it down with 17 balls to spare or in 17.1 overs. Beth Mooney led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 64 off 49 balls and stitched a crucial 100-run partnership for the second with Phoebe Litchfield, who played an innings of 48 off 35 balls.

On that note, let’s take a look at six records shattered by Australia with a victory over England in the Women’s T20 World Cup Final.