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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 6 Records Shattered by Australia With a Victory over England
Australia clinched their record-extending 7th Women's T20 World Cup with a victory against England at Lord's. The victory saw six records fall, including the highest successful chase in a final and milestones for Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney.
A Record-Breaking Final for Australia
Australia clinched their record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title with a seven-wicket win over England in the final at the ‘Home of Cricket ’, Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 6.
With a 151-run target, Australia chased it down with 17 balls to spare or in 17.1 overs. Beth Mooney led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 64 off 49 balls and stitched a crucial 100-run partnership for the second with Phoebe Litchfield, who played an innings of 48 off 35 balls.
On that note, let’s take a look at six records shattered by Australia with a victory over England in the Women’s T20 World Cup Final.
1. Equal Record for Most World Cup Titles
Australia women’s cricket has transcended the men’s counterpart, further cementing its status as the most dominant force in global cricket history by extending its record for the most World Cup titles in T20 and ODI. With the seventh Women’s T20 World Cup triumph, Australia equalled their own record for the most titles in the Women’s ODI World Cup, further distancing themselves from any other nation in the sport.
With Australia's men’s team having a record six titles in the ODI World Cup, the women’s side has surpassed them in absolute trophy dominance, showcasing an unprecedented level of consistency across both limited-overs formats.
With a staggering 14 titles across T20 and ODI World Cups, Australia Women have cemented their place as the most successful sporting dynasty in cricket history, establishing a benchmark of excellence that may never be surpassed.
Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia Clinches Record-Extending 7th Triumph With a Win over England
2. Record T20 World Cup Titles for Ellyse Perry
Australia might have won a record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup Final in their eighth final appearance, and one name that was common in all seven of those championship victories was Ellyse Perry.
With seven titles and eight final appearances at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the star all-rounder has further etched her name into the annals of cricketing history. Moreover, with two Women’s ODI World Cup titles under her belt, Ellyse Perry has taken the total number of World Cup triumphs to nine, officially becoming the most decorated player in the history of international cricket.
Behind Ellyse Perry are Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Megan Schutt, who have won seven World Cup titles each across ODI and T20 formats, further highlighting the unparalleled depth and sustained success of this golden generation of Australian cricketers.
3. Highest Successful Run Chase in Women’s T20 World Cup Final
Australia not only clinched a record-extending Women’s T20 World Cup title but also set the record for the highest successful run chase in a Women’s T20 World Cup by comfortably reaching the 151-run target set by England with 17 balls to spare.
Before this final, no team had managed to chase down a target of 150 or more in the Women’s T20 World Cup, with the highest successful run chase being 149 by first-time champions West Indies against Australia at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Australia has now rewritten the record books, setting a new benchmark for a high-pressure run chase.
Moreover, this is the third-highest successful run chase in the history of Men's and Women's T20 World Cup finals, an elite statistical milestone that places this Australian side alongside some of the greatest batting performances in World Cup history.
4. Shattering England’s Perfect Home Record
Australia’s seventh T20 World Cup triumph was more than a mere addition to their trophy cabinet, but it was a clinical demolition of England’s home advantage. Prior to this final, England held a perfect record of winning World Cups they hosted across formats, including the 1973, 1993, and 2017 ODI World Cups and the 2009 T20 World Cup.
Now, the streak of unbeaten home World Cup campaigns has finally been broken, as Australia became the first-ever team to defeat England in a World Cup final held on English soil. Also, Australia Women is the second team after West Indies to successfully lift a World Cup trophy at Lord's against the hosts, England.
West Indies, led by Clive Lloyd, clinched their second ODI World Cup trophy by defeating England in the final, becoming the first and only men’s team to successfully lift a covered trophy at ‘Home of Cricket’ against the host nation.
Also Read: Collective effort, calm approach key to our T20 WC win: Molineux
5. Record Third Perfect T20 Women’s World Cup Campaign
Australia culminated its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign without losing a single match, winning all seven matches, including the final against England at Lord’s. This was not the first time Australia remained unbeaten throughout a T20 World Cup, as they achieved it on different occasions, previously in the 2010 and 2023 editions of the tournament.
With this triumph, Australia became the only team across the Men's and Women's T20 World Cups to complete three unbeaten title-winning campaigns, further cementing its legacy as the most dominant force in the history of the format.
Australia also holds the record for five unbeaten Women's ODI World Cup-winning campaigns, in 1978, 1982, 1997, 2005, and 2022, showcasing a standard of excellence that spans decades and formats, reinforcing their status as the most formidable dynasty in the history of international cricket.
6. Double Milestone for Beth Mooney
The veteran Australian batter Beth Mooney achieved not just one but two individual milestones in her Women’s T20 World Cup. Mooney won the Player of the Final award after playing a match-winning knock of 64 off 49 balls against England at Lord’s.
With this, Mooney became the first player to win the Player of the Final award twice in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, having previously won it in the 2023 final against South Africa. Also, the 32-year-old became the first player to win the Player of the Tournament award twice, having previously received the accolade in the 2020 edition.
Beth Mooney became the first player, across Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, to win Player of the Final and Tournament awards twice in their career, further solidifying her status as one of the greatest big-match performers in the history of the sport.
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