Image Credit : Getty

The BCCI Women's Senior Team selection committee, led by Neetu David, will announce India’s 15-member squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup and the ODI series against Australia on Tuesday, August 19. Chief selector Neetu David and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will hold a press conference for the squad announcement at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai.

The hosts India will begin their quest for the maiden World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. The Women in Blue recently won the white-ball series against England, which was preceded by the tri-series win in Sri Lanka. As the BCCI women's selectors are set to announce the squad, here are five key questions that have been looming over fans and pundits alike.