Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: 5 Key Questions ahead of India’s Squad Announcement
India's 15-member Women's ODI World Cup squad will be announced on August 19th, with the press conference in Mumbai. Key selection dilemmas include Shafali Verma's form, Renuka Thakur's fitness, and the middle-order composition.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Squad selection dilemma ahead of Women's World Cup
The BCCI Women's Senior Team selection committee, led by Neetu David, will announce India’s 15-member squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup and the ODI series against Australia on Tuesday, August 19. Chief selector Neetu David and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will hold a press conference for the squad announcement at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai.
The hosts India will begin their quest for the maiden World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. The Women in Blue recently won the white-ball series against England, which was preceded by the tri-series win in Sri Lanka. As the BCCI women's selectors are set to announce the squad, here are five key questions that have been looming over fans and pundits alike.
1. Will Shafali Verma make the cut?
One of the key questions is the inclusion of Shafali Verma in the squad. Shafali has not been on the selectors’ radar after her last ODI appearance against New Zealand in October 2024 and was dropped due to inconsistent performances. In her absence, Pratika Rawal partnered with Smriti Mandhana at the top and had a brilliant run of form since her ODI debut against the West Indies in 2024, amassing 703 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 54.07 in 14 matches.
Since Pratika has been in exceptional form, the selectors face a tricky decision of choosing the experience and current momentum, weighing whether to reinstate Shafeli Verma or continue backing Pratika Rawal’s consistent performances at the top order. In the recently concluded India A ODI series against Australia, Shafali tried to regain her form, scoring 36, 4, and 52, showing glimpses of her explosive batting but leaving lingering questions about her consistency at the international level.
2. Will Renuka Thakur make a comeback?
After Jhulan Goswami retired from international cricket, Renuka Thakur has been tasked with leading the pace attack across all formats of the game. In ODIs, Renuka has a good record, scalping 35 wickets at an average of 22.02 and an economy rate of 4.85 in 19 matches. However, Himachal Pradesh has been out of action since December 2024 due to a back stress fracture.
However, it has been reported that Renuka Thakur is on the right track to make a comeback, but the selectors remain cautious given her recent injury layoff before the Australia ODI series and the upcoming World Cup. If Renuka is considered for selection, Arundati Reddy is likely to miss out on her place in the squad, but might be added to the reserves. Kranti Goud is likely certain, given his recent performance in the England ODI series, wherein she picked nine wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the series decider.
3. Is Amonjot Kaur fully fit to take up dual responsibility?
Amonjot Kaur emerged as the reliable seam bowling all-rounder after Pooja Vastrakar had been out of action due to a shoulder injury since October last year. In the T20I leg of the England white-ball series, Amonjeet picked three wickets across 13 overs in four matches, but played a brilliant, unbeaten innings of 63 off 40 balls in the second T20I. She was the second seamer in the team due to the absence of Renuka Thakur.
In the ODI leg, Amonjot did not play the second and third matches of the series due to injury, raising major concerns ahead of the squad selection. However, the all-rounder was cleared of major injury and is expected to begin bowling next week. Kaur might be added to the squad, but the selectors and medical team will monitor her progress and workload to ensure that she can handle the dual responsibility of contributing with both bat and ball throughout the marquee event.
4. Will selectors add a wrist spinner to the squad?
One major thing India is lacking is a genuine wrist spinner. Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav are capable spinners, but none of them is a genuine wrist spinner who can turn the ball in both ways consistently. The selectors have an option to add a wrist spinner by giving a nod to Prema Rawat, who had a brilliant India A tour of Australia, picking seven wickets across five matches in T20 and ODI.
If Prema Rawat is picked, Arunadati Reddy might not find a place again, as she is already on the verge of missing out on her spot to Renuka Thakur, and Shafali Verma may potentially be out of contention as the team tries to balance experience, form, and the variety in the playing XI. It remains to be seen whether selectors give priority to strengthen the spin department or continue back establish all-round options.
5. Who will fill middle-order slots?
With Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh are potentially confirmed as four out of the top six in the batting line-up, the middle-order remains out of contention. Amanjot Kaur is likely to be available, still managing her fitness, the selectors will have to rely on her for stability, or explore other candidates such as experienced campaigner Pooja Vastrakar. Deepti Sharma and Harleen Doel are reliable middle-order batters, but the final choice depends on the team’s balance.
Since Amanjot’s fitness is a little concern, despite her likely addition to the squad, the selectors may need to manage her workload and consider having a backup option, with Pooja Vastrakar or Harleen Deol ready to step up and bring stability to the batting throughout the World Cup.