Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin their quest to clinch the maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title when they take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. The Women’s World Cup 2025 is set to be hosted by India and will witness eight teams vying for the coveted trophy.

India is hosting the prestigious tournament for the fourth time, with Sri Lanka co-hosting the clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Previously, India hosted the 1978, 1997, and 2013 editions of the tournament. India became the first nation to host four editions of the Women’s ODI World Cup.

As India prepares to host the Women’s World Cup, let’s take a look at how the Women in Blue performed in the last three home editions of the tournament.