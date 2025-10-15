Image Credit : Getty

Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter is among the players in the spotlight in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Marufa Akter, a 20-year-old hailing from Nilphamari, caught the attention of the cricketing world when she rattled Pakistan’s top order by dismissing Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin for ducks in Bangladesh’s seven-wicket win at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 2.

The Bangladesh pacer’s performance against Pakistan put her on the map as a promising young talent to keep an eye on in the Women’s World Cup 2025. In the next two matches against England and New Zealand, Marufa Akter picked three wickets and scalped a total of five wickets, making her the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the marquee event.

At the age of 20, Marufa Akter is leading Bangladesh’s pace attack in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. With her brilliant bowling performance on the global stage, Marufa has already earned her recognition as one of the rising stars in women’s cricket, but her journey to this stage has not been easy at all for the young Bangladesh pacer.