The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will kickstart on Friday, January 9, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Delhi Capitals will vie for the coveted WPL title. A total of 22 matches will be played across two venues, Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with each team facing the others twice before the top three teams advance to the playoffs.

The table toppers at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final, while the second and third place teams will face off in the Eliminator to decide who meets them in the title clash.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key reasons why the WPL 2026 is likely to be the biggest season of the league.