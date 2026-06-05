Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to return to the national T20I setup after nearly three years, not only as a player but also as the new captain of the format, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup title defence success in March this year.

As per the reports, the BCCI Apex Council did not formally discuss the T20I captaincy during their recent meeting on Thursday, but the top board officials, including chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, have reached a consensus to appoint Shreyas Iyer as the new skipper, with Tilak Varma expected to serve as his deputy.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to formally announce the new T20I captain during India’s squad announcement for the T20I series against Ireland and England at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. On that note, let’s take a look at why Shreyas Iyer is being considered for India’s T20I captaincy.