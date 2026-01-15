- Home
U19 World Cup 2026: Who is Henil Patel? - 18-Year-Old Pacer's Fifer Rattles USA's Batting Line-Up
IND U19 vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: The first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 was played between India and the USA. In the opening match, Team India's bowling broke the opponent's back. The USA's batting lineup collapsed for a score of 107 runs.
Youth Team India's Magic
In the U-19 World Cup 2026 opener, Team India's bowlers shattered the USA's batting at the Queens Sports Club Ground in Bulawayo on Thursday, January 15.
Indian captain Ayush Mhatre's decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved spot on, as the bowling attack rattled the United States of America (USA)'s batting line-up, bundling out the tournament's three-time participant for 107 in 35.2 overs. Nitish Sudini was the top scorer for the USA, with 36 off 52 balls.
For India, Henil Patel led the bowling attack with figures of 5/16 at an economy rate of 2.30 in his spell of seven overs. While Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, andKhilan Patel complemented Henil's effort by taking a wicket each.
USA's Batting Collapses
USA batters struggled against India's bowling attack as they could post 32/2 in the first 10 overs. Henil Patel was instrumental in triggering an early in the opposition's batting line-up as he picked three wickets of Amrinder Gill (1), Arjun Mahesh (16), and skipper Utkarsh Srivastava (0), and reduced the USA to 39/5 in 16 overs.
Thereafter, Henil Patel took a couple of lower-order wickets of Sabrish Prasad and Rishabh Shimpi to help Team India bundle out USA for 107, their second-lowest total in the history of the U19 World Cup.
Henil Patel finished with a brilliant five-wicket haul, leading India’s dominant bowling display and dismantling the USA batting line-up.
Who is Henil Patel?
18-year-old pacer Henil Patel from Gujarat is a key player for the Indian U-19 team. Patel was introduced to cricket by his father at an early age and enrolled him at Sangramsinh Gaekwad Sports Academy (SGSA) in Vadodara, where he received his first formal training and coaching in sport.
Henil Patel also trained at the Mongio School of Cricket Excellence in Mohali, where he honed his pace bowling skills, learned to extract extra bounce and movement, and prepared himself for higher-level competitions.
Thereafter, Henil Patel went on to play for Gujarat in age-group cricket, making his way through the Gujarat Under-19 and Under-23 teams before earning India U-19 selection. The 18-year-old made his U19 debut for India against England U19 in June 2025.
Taking Wickets with the New Ball
Henil Patel has consistently performed well for Gujarat in domestic tournaments.The 18-year-old has been a reliable pacer with the ball as he regularly troubles the opposition batters with disciplined new-ball spells and swing, earning wickets in Youth Tests and ODIs.
In India's U19 World Cup opener against the USA, Henil was entrusted with the new ball, alongside Deepesh Devendran, and made an immediate impact by striking early to dismantle the opposition’s top order.
Easy Chase for Team India
Team India was set a 108-run target by the USA, aiming to start their U19 World Cup campaign on a winning note. The modest target was possible due to Henil Patel's fiery bowling that ripped through the USA batting line-up and bundled them out for a paltry total.
In the run chase, Team India lost an early wicket in Vaibhav Suryavanshi for just 2 runs, dismissed by Ritvik Appidi at 12/1. Thereafter, skipper Ayush Mhatre was joined by Vedant Trivide to carry on India's innings.
However, Team India's run chase came to a halt after the rain stopped play with India at 21/1, delaying the chase due to weather interruptions.
