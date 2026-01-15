In the U-19 World Cup 2026 opener, Team India's bowlers shattered the USA's batting at the Queens Sports Club Ground in Bulawayo on Thursday, January 15.

Indian captain Ayush Mhatre's decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved spot on, as the bowling attack rattled the United States of America (USA)'s batting line-up, bundling out the tournament's three-time participant for 107 in 35.2 overs. Nitish Sudini was the top scorer for the USA, with 36 off 52 balls.

For India, Henil Patel led the bowling attack with figures of 5/16 at an economy rate of 2.30 in his spell of seven overs. While Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, andKhilan Patel complemented Henil's effort by taking a wicket each.