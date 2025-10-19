Image Credit : Asianet News

This week has been quite thrilling and full of action, starting with Team India’s Test series sweep over the West Indies, and then followed by key developments in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Afghanistan’s historic ODI series whitewash over Bangladesh, the verbal spat between Mohammed Shami and Ajit Agarkar, and the much-anticipated international comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first ODI against Australia in Perth.

As the third week of October concludes, let’s take a look at the top cricket highlights of the week that dominated the headlines.