India Women face England Women in a high-stakes ICC World Cup clash at Indore. Former England captain Nasser Hussain warns India must win to stay on track, while England’s batting unit must step up collectively to challenge a confident Indian side.

New Delhi [India]: Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has highlighted the high stakes for both India and England ahead of their crucial World Cup clash. Speaking on the pressure facing teams at the business end of the tournament, Hussain noted India's need for a win to stay on track, while stressing that England's batting lineup must collectively step up to challenge a confident Indian side.

India Women and England Women will lock horns against each other in the 20th encounter of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which will be played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

What Nasser Hussain Said

Speaking exclusively in the JioStar Press Room ahead of the clash, Nasser Hussain said, “It's been an excellent tournament so far. England started brilliantly against South Africa and have had a bit of luck in recent matches, with reviews and weather interruptions helping them. India started well but lost two very close games despite playing good cricket. They'll be wondering how they didn't get any points from those. This makes their upcoming game in Indore a huge contest with a lot of significance."

IND vs ENG: Key Factor

One of the key factors that could decide the outcome of the IND-ENG clash, “With such a massive game, every player will feel the weight of making a big impact. We're at the critical business end of the tournament now, and handling pressure is key. India, having lost two matches at home, face some pressure. They cannot afford another loss, especially with New Zealand lurking behind. A win here will boost their confidence going into the next game. India also beat England in England last summer, so they have that belief. For England, the bowling and fielding have been excellent, with players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, and Linsey Smith standing out. However, the batting depends heavily on Sciver-Brunt and Knight. To overcome India, the whole batting unit must contribute, not just one or two players. Everyone has to play their part in this big contest.”

Ahead of the clash, both the Indian and England Women Cricket Team were seen practicing at the Indore cricket stadium.

