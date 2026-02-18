Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath slammed Australia’s early T20 World Cup 2026 exit, saying the team has lost its intimidating aura, looks disorganised, and questioned selection choices, including Cameron Green over Steve Smith despite poor form.

Former Australian pace bowling legend Glenn McGrath did not mince his words to criticise Australia’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Mitchell Marsh-led side’s campaign came to an end in the group stage after Zimbabwe sealed their Super 8 berth following the washout of the Group B match against Ireland in Pallekale.

Australia’s qualification to the Super 8 was hanging by threat after two successive losses at the hands of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, and depended on the result of the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland, which ultimately went in favour of Zimbabwe due to rain, confirming Australia’s early exit from the tournament.

Australia were in third spot before slipping to fourth place in the Group B standings after Ireland gained a point after the washout of the match against Zimbabwe, taking them to a total of three points after four matches.

Australia Lost its Cricket Aura

Following Australia’s group exit after Zimbabwe’s qualification to the Super 8, Glenn McGrath was disappointed over the team’s early exit from the tournament. Former Australian pacer was not shocked by the 2021 T20 World Cup champions’ exit as the instability was evident before the tournament began.

McGrath bluntly stated that Australia’s intimidating reputation has faded, adding that the team looks disorganised and lacks the consistency and cohesion needed to dominate in the world stage.

“We said at the start of this World Cup that we were concerned about Australia,” McGrath said on the YouTube channel ‘‘The Fast Bowling Cartel’.

“All of a sudden, the aura of that Australian team is no longer there when other teams play it ... unfortunately, not surprising. You wonder what’s happening; it’s all over the place,” he added.

Australia headed into the tournament without their three main pacers. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were unavailable due to injuries, and Mitchell Starc retired from the T20Is. This has left Australia with a weakened bowling attack, forcing inexperienced bowlers into key roles and exposing gaps in both strategy and execution.

McGrath Questions Cameron Green’s Place in the XI

Further speaking on Australia’s disappointing campaign, Glenn McGrath criticised Cameron Green’s place in the playing XI when he was not bowling, and believes that the team management should have given a chance to late-entry Steve Smith.

“If he’s not bowling, then what the selectors are saying is that he’s a better player than Steve Smith. If he’s not bowling, I just can’t see how he justifies a spot in that side,” McGrath said.

Cameron Green has had a poor T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, returning with scores of 21, 0, and 3 in the three matches against Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka. The all-rounder bowled only against Zimbabwe, registering the figures of 1/6 at an economy rate of 5.14 in 1.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Australia’s final group stage match against Oman will serve as a dead rubber, as the result will have no impact on the Super 8 qualification. However, the Mitchell Marsh-led side will look to end their disappointing run on a high.