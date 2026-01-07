Team India will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions, having won the coveted title in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The marquee event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting on February 7. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to defend their crown in home conditions and extend their dominance in the shortest format.

India are clubbed in Group A alongside the USA, arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands, and will begin their quest for the title against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the opening day of the marquee event. The Men in Blue have the opportunity not only to defend the triumph but also to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil.

On that note, let's take a look at six players who could be X-factors in Team India's title defence.