Image Credit : Getty

South Africa and Australia are set to square off in the much-anticipated World Test Championship 2025 Final (WTC) at iconic Lord’s cricket ground on June 11. Both teams began their preparations for the title clash, with the Proteas playing their warm-up match against Zimbabwe.

South Africa are set to play their first WTC final and the first final at an ICC tournament since the T20 World Cup last year. Australia are the defending champion of the tournament as they won their maiden title after defeating India in the 2023 final. As South Africa and Australia gear up for the battle for Test supremacy, let’s take a look at what to expect from the Lord’s showdown