Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia was dominated by pacers of both teams at Lord’s on Wednesday, June 11.

After being bundled out for 211 in the first innings, Australia restricted South Africa to 43/4 in 22 overs before the close of play, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham batting on 3 and 8, respectively. It was quite a day of fluctuating fortunes, with bowlers from both sides exploiting the conditions expertly to keep the final finely balanced on Day 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from Day 1 of the Lord’s showdown.