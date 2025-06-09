Image Credit : Getty

South Africa and Australia are set to square off in the much-anticipated World Test Championship 2025 Final (WTC) at iconic Lord’s cricket ground on June 11.

The Proteas will play their first WTC Final after qualifying as the table toppers in the 2023-25 cycle, while Australia are defending champions of the tournament and qualifying for the final for the second time on a trot after defeating Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As South Africa and Australia gear up for a high-stakes clash, let’s take a look at five key battles to keep an eye on in the Lord’s showdown.