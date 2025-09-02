Image Credit : Getty

Australia star pacer Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from his T20I career ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Starc’s T20I retirement announcement came when Cricket Australia announced the squad for the series against New Zealand on Tuesday, September 2.

Mitchell Starc retired as the leading wicket-taker by an Australian pacer, with 79 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 23.81 and an economy rate of 7.74 in 65 matches. After bidding adieu to the shortest format at the international level, the 35-year-old will prioritize Test and ODI cricket, looking forward to the Ashes, Test tour of India, and the ODI World Cup 2027.

As Starc stepped away from the T20Is, let’s take a look at standout performances by Australia's pacer in the shortest format.