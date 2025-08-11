Image Credit : Getty

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL remains uncertain as he has yet to take a call on whether to continue playing in the next IPL season or hang up his boots, ending his illustrious career.

Dhoni is expected to announce his decision about his future by the end of the year or before the IPL mini-auction. As the uncertainty looms over the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and five-time IPL champions’ future, let’s take a look at five players who could replace him at the Chennai Super Kings.