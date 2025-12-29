Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India extended their dominance over Sri Lanka in the ongoing five-match Women’s T20I series by taking an unassailable 4-0 lead with a thrilling 30-run win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, December 28.

After posting a total of 221/2, thanks to fifties by Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79), and a quickfire knock of 40 off 16 balls by Richa Ghosh, India restricted Sri Lanka to 191/6 in 20 overs, despite a fighting 52 from Chamari Athapaththu in the chase. Vaishnavi Sharma led India’s bowling attack with figures of 2/24 at an economy rate of 6 in four overs. Arundhati Reddy picked up the two wickets while conceding 42 in four overs.

During India’s 30-run win over Sri Lanka, several records were shattered during the fourth Women’s T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.