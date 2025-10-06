Image Credit : Getty

Team India registered their second successive win of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a comprehensive 88-run win over Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5.

After being bundled out for 247, Team India managed to successfully defend the total by bundling out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs, despite a fine 81-run knock by Sidra Amin. The bowling attack was led by Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma, who picked three wickets each, while Sneh Rana scalped two wickets to secure a dominant victory for the Women in Blue.

As Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India defeated Pakistan, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Women in Blue’s victory over arch-rivals in Colombo.