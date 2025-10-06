Home Minister Amit Shah praised Team India for a ‘perfect strike’ as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, extending their unbeaten ODI streak to 12, with Kranti Goud claiming three crucial wickets.

The Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Shah, has commended Team India for their comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, registered an 88-run win against Pakistan to extend their unbeaten run of 12 matches over Pakistan in the Women’s ODIs.

After being bundled out for 247, Team India bowlers did their job to defend the total as they bowled out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs, despite a fighting 81-run knock by Sidra Amin. Kranti Goud was the star bowler for the Women in Blue, as she registered figures of 3/20 at an economy rate of 2 in her spell of 10 overs. Deepti Sharma also picked three scalps while conceding 45 runs in nine overs. Sneh Rana too contributed to India’s bowling by taking two wickets.

With this victory, Team India has extended their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, winning all five matches in the marquee tournament. The Women in Blue further solidified their dominance, showcasing all-round brilliance with both bat and ball.

Amit Shah hails Team India for the Victory

As Team India maintained their unbeaten run over Pakistan with a comprehensive victory in the Women’s World Cup 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Women in Blue for their exceptional performance.

Taking to his official X handle (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader called Team India’s victory over Pakistan a ‘perfect strike’, while lauding their commanding display of performance on the field. Amit Shah sent his best wishes to Team India for the remainder of the tournament.

“A perfect strike.” Amit Shah wrote

“Dominating display of India's cricketing might by our Women's Cricket team in today's match in the ICC Women's World Cup.

“Nation is proud of our team. Best wishes for your upcoming matches. #CWC25,” he added.

The Women in Blue continued their unbeaten run, following the male counterpart’s success in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India defeated Pakistan three times in the tournament.

A Perfect Start for Team India to World Cup title Quest

With a victory over Pakistan, Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, registered its second successive win of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. In the tournament opener, the Women in Blue kicked off their campaign for a maiden World Cup title with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting a strong tone for their campaign.

India are one of the strong favourites for the Women's World Cup, alongside the defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. Being the co-host of the marquee event, alongside Sri Lanka, India will look to leverage the home conditions and momentum to pursue their maiden Women's World Cup title.

After defeating Pakistan in Colombo, the Women in Blue will play the remainder of their group stage matches in India. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to carry on their momentum when they take on South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, Thursday.