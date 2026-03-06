Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel aims to convert his 30-40 run starts into bigger scores in the upcoming IPL. After a season of good starts but few big innings, he is focused on carrying his strong domestic form forward.

Aiming for Bigger Scores

Ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel said that during the upcoming season, he is aiming to convert his fine starts of 30-40 runs into something bigger. Porel was speaking to ANI at the pre-season media interaction in the national capital.

The Bengal left-handed batter, who started off as a lower-order hitter, shifted to lower-order in the 2024 season, with plenty of outings as an opener. Last season, he made 301 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.08 and a strike rate of almost 147, with a fifty to his name as his team finished at fifth spot with seven wins, six losses and no result, giving them 16 points. The season witnessed him score plenty in 30s, but failing to convert these starts into something big. Porel aims to put in work and make his starts bigger, stating to ANI that, "You have to work everyday. Every day brings new challenges, and last year I often got to 30-40 runs. The key now is to convert those starts, as I have done in domestic cricket, and carry that forward into the IPL."

'Zabardast' Preparations and Stellar Form

He has been very happy with his preparations, calling them "zabardast" (amazing). His 2024 season was his best, scoring 327 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of almost 160, with two fifties and a best score of 65.

Last year, he played some Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 50-over tournament matches for Bengal, scoring 241 runs in five outings at an average of 60.25 and a strike rate of 126.17, with a century and fifty each and a best score of 106. In the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) preceding it, he made 225 runs in seven innings at an average of 32.14 and an SR of above 175, with two fifties.

On Versatile Role and KL Rahul Comparison

He and KL Rahul are two very similar players in terms of profile, with both being wicketkeeper-batters who can bat at the top and middle-order and switch gears within a jiffy. On his role within the team ahead of the tournament and talks with his senior counterpart about it, Porel said, "As for opening with KL Rahul, we don't yet know the final combination. It is for the management to decide. I am ready and happy to deliver in any role I get to play."

'Ups and Downs are Part and Parcel'

Porel takes the failures from the last season in his stride positively, saying that they are "part and parcel" and there is no fun without "ups and downs in life" and backs his current squad to play good cricket. "Part and parcel (their loss of momentum and failures last season). There are always ups and downs in cricket and life. There is no fun without it. The mistakes that happened last year will not be repeated this year. We will play good cricket with the squad we have," he signed off. (ANI)