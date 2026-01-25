India thrashed New Zealand by 8 wickets to win the T20I series 3-0. Captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed the team's aggressive cricket. Abhishek Sharma's 68* and Yadav's 57* helped India chase 154 in a record 10 overs, their 11th straight series win.

Suryakumar Hails 'Brand of Cricket'

After thrashing New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed his side for playing an aggressive brand of cricket. During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar added that the top-order batters made his job easy while batting. He also praised leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who registered 2/18 in four overs. "This is the brand of cricket we want to play. We know how to bat from 20 for 3. The top two or three batters made my job easy. Ravi Bishnoi's plans are clear. He knows his strong points. Good to have him in the side, good rest for Varun Chakaravarthy," the Indian captain said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Santner Credits India's Bowlers

After suffering a thrashing defeat, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner credited Team India's bowling for restricting them to a below-par total on a surface that was good for batting. "Credit to India with the ball. Powerplay wickets were key. Knew it'd be a scrap after putting up 150. It was a good wicket. Cutters held a lot, but credit to India's bowlers. 180-190 wickets, to be fair," the New Zealand captain said.

Sharma, Suryakumar Star in Blistering Chase

Sharma made an outstanding unbeaten 68 runs in just 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340. Abhishek Sharma's fifty, paired with Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten 57 off 26 balls, propelled India to a convincing eight-wicket win, chasing down 154 runs in just 10 overs.

India Rewrites Record Books

With this victory, India also took the five-match T20I series, winning all three T20Is. India's 10-over chase is also the fastest in terms of balls (60) to spare against a full member nation while chasing a 150-plus target. The previous best was by the West Indies, who chased down the target (164) with 37 balls to spare against South Africa in 2024.

India's win is also the biggest margin against New Zealand chasing any target - no side has chased down a target inside 10 overs vs them.

This was India's 11th consecutive T20I series win (2024-ongoing) among full member teams, equalling Pakistan's record from 2016-18.

Team India also extended their record of winning the most consecutive T20I series at home (10) among full member nations. The previous best is by Australia - 8.

Brief score: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 57*). (ANI)