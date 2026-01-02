The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is expected to announce India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday, January 3. The upcoming ODI series against New Zealand is India’s international assignment of 2026, starting on January 11.

Ahead of the squad selection, it was reported that Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are unlikely to be picked as the selectors wanted them to be rested and managed carefully ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue will begin their preparations for the 2027 World Cup with the NZ ODI series.

On that note, let’s take a look at five things to be expected from India’s squad announcement for the ODI series against New Zealand.